Ludhiana Court blast shows Punjab police took internal security alert casually

Hours after a bomb blast rocked a session court in Ludhiana, it came to light that the Punjab police had not taken a terror alert sent on December 14 seriously, reported The New Indian.

The internal security alert was sent by Punjab Police ADGP (internal security) and had raised questions regarding the preparations made by the Punjab police in tackling threats from Pakistani ISI and Khalistani elements. It said, “The ISI of Pakistan has adopted a new strategy of dropping consignments of arms, ammunition and explosive material. 43 drone sightings have taken place (36 times in Amritsar, 7 times in Pathankot, have been observed).”

It emphasised, “The ISI has been using drones to drop consignments of arms, including tiffin bomb, IEDs, grenades and heroin…..It is also worthwhile to mention that as per intelligence inputs, Ferozepur area, based smugglers are very active and are in constant touch with ISI of Pakistan for smuggling consignments of arms. One such module was busted by the Ferozepur police in August 2021 with the arrest of Harmesh Singh Kali, son of Joginder alias Gabbar along with his associates.”

The Punjab Police ADGP informed that the ISI handlers had sent large consignments of arms and explosive material to Harmesh Singh Kali in June and July this year. “Since consignment divulged by Harmesh Kali has not been recovered fully so there is a need for exercising vigil and also to launch special operations by all CPs/SSP…..robust arrangements should be made……strategic deployment of QRTs and BPs, deployment of special 24 x 7 armed hamas, maintenance of drone operator, pilots and dealers,” the security advisory added.

It concluded, “Suitable 2nd line of defence….ensure electronic surveillance of CCTV cameras….cyber patrolling of social media cells…night dominance operations. Active surveillance against known released terrorists/militants, absconders, radicals, gangsters, and facilitators relating to past cases.” Following the attack, the Punjab Police ADGP said that the cops should re-focus on the inputs shared by it on July 9 and December 7 wherein it discussed the possibility of terror attacks in the State of Punjab. The New Indian pointed out that the ADGP had also sent an ‘immediate and urgent’ advisory on November 8 for review of security in judicial complexes and district courts.

An explosion takes place in Ludhiana Court

On December 23, an explosion took place inside the court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab. One individual lost his life, while 5 others were injured. According to a report in The Tribune, the blast occurred in a toilet on the third floor at around 12:25 PM. The reports suggest that the roof and walls of the toilet were damaged by the impact of the blast. Videos shared on social media show smoke coming out of the 5-storey building. The district court is located in the same campus where the District Commissioner’s office is located in the heart of Ludhiana city.