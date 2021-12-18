Saturday, December 18, 2021
Man accused of sacrilege lynched at Golden Temple in Amritsar, video shows people hailing instant mob justice

The man had picked up a golden Kirpan from the sanctum sanctorum of the Gurudwara, which was placed near the holy Sikh Scripture.

In yet another case of murder over alleged blasphemy, a man was killed after an alleged sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The incident of sacrilege happened inside the sanctum sanctorum of Darbar Sahib today evening, when regular prayers were going on. CCTV footage shows that suddenly a man entered the sanctum sanctorum and hit the holy Granth Sahib with a Kirpan. Reportedly, he had picked up the golden Kirpan from the sanctum sanctorum of the Gurudwara itself, which was placed near the holy Sikh Scripture.

He also stepped close to the Granth Sahib, which is also considered a sacrilege of the holy book.

Soon after the incident, he was surrounded by people present at the temple. Initially, he was taken into custody by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff, and moved to the SGPC headquarters. But later his dead body was placed near the SGPC main gate, which suggests that he was beaten to death by the staff in the office.

After the man’s body was placed on the floor in front of SGPC office, people gathered around him and celebrated the instant justice. They chanted Sikh religious slogans to celebrate the murder.

Just a few months ago, one army personnel was killed in Gurdaspur in Punjab on the suspicion of theft.

 

