Monday, December 27, 2021
Pune: Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash sustains injuries while trying to catch a criminal gang

The incident took place at around 11:30 PM on Sunday. The police team led by CoP had laid down a trap to catch the gang members based on a reliable tip-off.

OpIndia Staff
Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash
CoP and a police officer sustained injuries while catching a three-member gang in Pune (Image: Twitter)
On the night of December 26, Krishna Prakash, Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra, sustained injuries while catching a three-member gang wanted in a shootout killing case. As per reports, the gang members opened fire at the police team led by the CoP.

The incident took place at around 11:30 PM on Sunday. The police team led by CoP had laid down a trap to catch the gang members based on a reliable tip-off. The Police came to know that the gang members were seen in the forest area 35 KM away from Chakan. DCP Manchak Ipper, in conversation with news agency IANS, said, “We had received a specific intel tip-off of the accused hiding in the vicinity and the police team led by CoP, an ACP, and others lay in wait for them. Suddenly, they started firing in the direction of the police party, which shot back in self-defence. There are no injuries in the firing.”

No bullet injuries, said DCP

Ipper further added that there were reports in local media that CoP and another policeman sustained bullet injuries which were not true. They both sustained injuries while chasing the criminals in the jungle. Both sides fired several rounds for over 30 minutes, after which the Police managed to apprehend the criminals.

The accused were wanted in the shootout killing of another local gangster, 37-year-old Yogesh R Jagtap. The shootout took place at Katepuram Chowk in the Pimple-Gurav area on December 18. Jagtap was a habitual criminal. He was shot four times by two assailants. So far, ten people have been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

