On Monday (December 6), the Punjab unit of Congress went on a misogynist tirade against actress Kangana Ranaut while trying to attack political opponent Arvind Kejriwal.

In a tweet, Kejriwal had accused incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi of helping the sand mafia. “Will any state witness development if its CM is a sand mafia?” the AAP supremo wrote in a tweet. His comments came after party leader Raghav Chadha claimed to expose illegal sand mining in the Jindapur village in Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly constituency of CM Channi.

Screengrab of the tweets by Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Congress

Punjab Congress was quick to respond to the allegations. “When a poor man makes progress in life, the frauds of the society start believing that the person is a thief,” the official handle of Punjab Congress tweeted. In order to take potshots at Arvind Kejriwal, Congress went on to accuse him of ‘dramatising’ events like Kangana Ranaut. “He has proved that he is Kangana Rauant of Indian politics,” the grand old party claimed.

Earlier in September, AAP leader Raghav Chadha referred to Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as ‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics’. “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu-has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence,” wrote Chadha in a tweet.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

It is not the first time when politicians have invoked the names of actresses and women personalities to accuse each other of dramatisation. Dragging the names of women actors and sharing degrading comments to settle political scores not only undermines their achievements but impacts societal outlook towards women in general.

In the past, Lalu Yadav had promised to make roads ‘smoother than Hema Malini’s cheeks’. Recently, a Congress minister in Rajasthan ‘updated’ his misogyny and said he is going to make roads like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. Derogatory objectification of women and slanderous comments only displays the mindset of politicians who otherwise claim to be working for women empowerment.