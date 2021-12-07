Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, the Samajwadi Party has upped its ante to lure people to vote for the party. In a video that now surfaced on social media, a party leader was seen making a heartfelt appeal to his voters. He made the remarks in the Bijnor district od Uttar Pradesh.

“Koi bhi chota bada kaam ho, Inshallah agar SP ki sarkar aayegi toh aapka peshaab mein chirag jalwane ka kaam karunga, (no work is too small, if Samajwadi Party comes to power will light lamps with urine)” remarked SP leader Salman Qureshi while speaking to one Maulana.

The video of the incident, originally shared by journalist Sachin Gupta, has now gone viral on social media.

Qureshi is the district President of the Samajwadi Party Youth Brigade. It is not yet clear what Qureshi meant by lighting the lamps with the urine. Hindus hold lamps holy and and light them up with oil/ghee before beginning anything religious and auspicious.

Samajwadi Party launched ‘perfume’ ahead of UP elections

Earlier in November this year, Akhilesh Yadav had launched a ‘Samajwadi Party’ perfume to market his party. Bottled in red and green glass, the party launched its ‘scent of socialism’. The box of the perfume came with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, with the party’s symbols and colours on it. The stained glass bottle of the perfume was designed in red and green, with Samajwadi Party written on it. It also bore the party’s election symbol of the cycle. Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain’s personal phone number was also provided at the back of the box.