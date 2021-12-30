Gujarat: Pastor rapes minor girl who went to church for prayers, wife records video for blackmail, both arrested

A pastor in Songadh taluka of Tapi district has been arrested on allegations of raping a minor girl. His wife, who has been accused of filming the incident and using it for blackmailing the minor girl, has also been arrested. As per reports, the incident occurred in May this year but the complaint regarding the same was registered at Songadh Police station on Tuesday.

Pastor Baliram Kokni and his wife Anita were subsequently arrested and produced before the court. The duo have been sent to police custody for four days. The minor girl worked as a farm labourer and went to the church for prayers. The accused then developed contacts with her and her parents. As per reports, the pastor and his wife called her to Songadh on pretext of getting KYC done and then allegedly raped her.

A report in Sandesh states that the girl was first raped in May in the hut in her farm. On next day also the pastor allegedly raped her by luring her by stating money will be deposited in her bank. During both the assaults, the pastor’s wife Anita was reportedly present. On 31st May 2021, the couple again called her to Songadh on pretext of getting her KYC done where she was allegedly raped a third time.

Shockingly, the pastor’s wife Anita, reportedly recored the heinous crime on the phone. The minor girl in her complaint has alleged that she was blackmailed with the pictures and clips of the assault. Police suspects that the minor girl did not file a complaint earlier for fear of her videos and pictures going viral on the social media.