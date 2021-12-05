On Wednesday (December 1) night, a bride was shot at by one Mohammad Sahil while she was heading home after the ‘vidai’ with her newlywed groom. The incident took place in Bhali-Anandpur village in the Rohtak district of Haryana. Sahil was stalking the girl for a long time and tried to kill her after he was apparently enraged seeing her marrying someone else.

As per reports, the victim was identified as one Tanishka Sharma. At the time of the attack, she was travelling home with her husband Mohan. The car was being driven by Sunil, the brother of Mohan. While recounting the incident, Mohan informed, “When we reached near the Shiv temple around 11.30 pm, an Innova that was chasing us for quite some time, overtook our vehicle and blocked our way. Three people were seated in the Innova and two men got out of the car carrying revolvers and asked Sunil to open our car door.”

He added, “They took the car keys, fired multiple gunshots at Tanishka. When Sunil tried to intervene, they assaulted him and even snatched his gold chain. They fled after firing gunshots in the air. Tanishka was admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS where her condition is stated to be critical.” Later, it was found that they had seized the car, which was used for the crime, from a local property dealer named Vishwanath at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

The car in which Tanishka was shot dead (Photo Credits: Amar Ujala )

Vishwanath, a resident of Aggarwal colony in Sampla, recounted that he was threatened at gunpoint by three men.

Victim fighting for her life, Sahil arrested

The victim, Tanishka, is being treated at the PGI Trauma Centre. She was shot thrice and had sustained bullet injuries to her neck, including the chest region. Reportedly, a bullet even got stuck in her oesophagus and respiratory tract. A part of her liver and the spleen were also damaged in the attack, causing the perforation of the stomach and the large intestine.

One bullet had hit her on the left rib. It was traced through a Computed Tomography (CT) scan. She had suffered injuries to her jaw as well. Currently, she is fighting for her life. Reportedly, Tanishka aspired to become a police officer and talked about her ambitions at home. It had come to light that Sahil was harassing the victim for a long time. They are both residents of Sampla village. Sahil is a history-sheeter with a criminal record in robbery, bike theft and snatching.

A case has been registered by the Bahuakbarpur police against primary accused Sahil and two other accused under the Arms Act and relevant Indian PC Sections. The cops have arrested Sahil along with two minors and set up a blockade in the entire district to nab the other two accused. The name of Mohammed Sahil’s friend Bhandar also surfaced during the investigation.

Reportedly, he had engaged two minors to get information about the happenings at the marriage in advance. As soon as the bride’s car left the wedding venue, they informed Sahil and thus Sahil attacked Tanishka.

During interrogation, the police came to know that the accused Sahil was also present at the wedding of Tanishka along with his associates, and had taken food there. Therefore, police are also exploring the love angle in the crime.

Tanishka was more concerned about her husband’s safety

Despite sustaining bullet injuries, Tanishka was more concerned about her newly wedded husband Mohan than herself. “Are you okay?” she kept on inquiring during the journey to the hospital. Her marriage was fixed 3 months ago. Mohan was able to escape unhurt. Many locals had heard gunshot sounds but chose to remain indoors instead. A panchayat was called by the residents of Sampla which saw the participation of around 250 people. Rajendra Bura, Inspector of Sampla police station, was also present in the meeting.

The gruesome murder of Nikita Tomar and aftermath

This incident is similar to an earlier incident when a girl was killed by a man for rejecting his advances. In October 2020, a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by one Tauseef in point-blank range in Faridabad. The video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral. In the CCTV footage, the assailant was seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver to shoot Nikita Tomar.

Her family had alleged that Tauseef started hounding her and pressuring her to embrace Islam and marry him. Tauseef and his friend Rehan were later convicted by a district sessions court in Faridabad.