Rashed Khan, Telangana Congress secretary who had earlier announced a bounty on Wasim Rizvi for converting to Hinduism has stated that India can never become a Hindu Rashtra till he is alive because he will not let it happen.

Rashed Khan said, “I won’t let India become Hindu Rashtra till I am alive. Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal will never be able to realise their dreams of making India a Hindu Rashtra.”

Further, in his statement, Rashed Khan stated that Congress was the only party left in the country that treated all religions equally and gave its support to the Muslims.

As per a report in India Today, Rashed was accompanied by another Congress leader Firoz Khan who announced a separate bounty on Wasim Rizvi’e head.

However, BJP leader and MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh criticizing Rashed Khan said, “India is set to become a Hindu Rashtra and people like Rashed Khan motivate us to work hard towards this dream,”

Earlier, the Congress leader Rashed Khan had offered a bounty of Rs.25 lakhs to anyone who beheaded Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who was earlier known as Wasim Rizvi for allegedly insulting Islam. Rashed Khan had said, “We don’t care what religion he follows. India is secular, anyone can follow any faith. We respect all religions. But he should not disrespect us. If he does that, we can kill him,”

Notably, the ex Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi now Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi had made a Ghar Wapsi to Hinduism and renounced Islam. He was a known target of the Islamists for his statements. Wasim Rizvi had come back to Hinduism under the guidance of Yati Narasinghanand of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.