In a tragic incident in Pakistan, at least 21 people froze to death after their vehicles were trapped due to heavy snowfall overnight. The incident happened in the resort town Murree in the Galyat region of the Pir Panjal Range. Murree was declared calamity hit after the tragedy occurred due to a surge in tourist traffic.

As around 1,000 vehicles were trapped on the hilltop, the provincial government issued orders to speed up rescue efforts and provide assistance to the stranded tourists.

According to a list released by Rescue 1122 (Pakistan’s emergency service), 21 individuals died in the tragedy, including nine children. The deaths took place because roads were blocked and people were stuck in their cars for hours. They couldn’t reach hotels or any other warm place. The deceased include an assistant sub-inspector of Islamabad police and seven members of his family.

So far, 32 inches of snowfall have been recorded in the hill station. The temperature has been recorded at -1 degrees Celsius. The hill station was overcrowded with visitors who had come to see the snowfall. The authorities banned visitors from entering the Murree and Galiyat districts last night.

Residents of Murree provided food and blankets to stranded tourists, and later the local administration also started providing food and essential items.

Murree declared calamity hit after 21 reportedly froze to death in their cars stuck in traffic and heavy snow. Rescue operation continues by Govt and Army, Rangers. 23,000 cars evacuated last night. Around 1,000 vehicles still stuck. Praying for everyone's safe return home. pic.twitter.com/nc19K71ydF — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) January 8, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that tourists had flocked to the hill station in such large numbers “for the first time in 15 to 20 years which created a big crisis”. He informed that five platoons of the Pakistan Army, as well as Rangers and Frontier Corps, were called on an emergency basis for rescue efforts, and police along with administration are working together to resolve the crisis.

Pakistani news channel SAMAA TV reported that the director-general of the Met Office told SAMAA TV that a written forecast of snowfall in upper parts of Punjab was issued on December 31. “The situation worsened because appropriate measures were not taken timely,” he said.

On Saturday, the Punjab (Pakistan) Chief Minister is reported to have said that that so far, 23,000 automobiles have been returned, and an effort to rescue the more than 1,000 cars buried in the snow is ongoing. Heavy machinery has been dispatched to clear the roads. According to reports, approximately 140,000 cars had entered Murree this week.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the situation is not only dire in Murree but also in several other neighbouring areas. He urged people to “use common sense” and stay at home. “Buy snow sprays instead of going out.”

Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

Pak PM Imran Khan also expressed shock and sadness at the incident. “Unprecedented snowfall & rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared, have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.” he tweeted.