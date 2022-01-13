Aam Aadmi Party’s latest political stunt #JantaChunegiCM has turned out to be a harrowing experience for a Twitter user. Turns out, the number AAP released for the campaign is so similar to this Twitter user that all AAP supporters and some critics are sending their votes and favourite candidate and, well, some abuses, to this individual instead of sending it to AAP hotline. Here is what happened:

Earlier in the day, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced a phone number for the ‘WhatsApp call/message’ hotline and urged people to send in the name of their favourite candidate for upcoming Punjab elections as CM face.

The number on Truecaller revealed it was saved in name of ‘Lavnasur CM Bhagwant Mann’.

AAP number

Lavnasur is the monicker given to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal by Twitter users. You can read about why he is called so here.

Except, some AAP followers noted down a wrong number and ended up being a nightmare for Tarun Bhairam, a Twitter user.

Tarun’s tweet

Tarun tweeted to Arvind Kejriwal, bewildered, that it seems like he gave away his number for the WhatsApp campaign for Punjab CM.

Tarun’s tweet

However, turns out that Bhairam’s phone number is very similar to AAP hotline and many AAP supporters likely noted down a wrong number and inundated him with their choice of CM. As one can see, various people including someone identifying himself/herself as ‘Trendy Girls’ wanted Bhagwant Mann as CM. But they all seem to have gotten the number wrong.

Our sympathies with Tarun Bhairam.