Sunday, October 17, 2021
Updated:

Vandalised Wikipedia page refers to Arvind Kejriwal as ‘Lavnasur’: All you need to know about how the AAP chief got the moniker

Amusingly enough, when one googles 'Lavnasur', photographs of Arvind Kejriwal pop up in search images.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal is often called 'Lavnasur'
2

The Wikipedia page of the list of Chief Ministers of Delhi was earlier vandalised today. The vandalised page addressed incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as ‘Lavanasur’. Since then, the page has been rectified and Lavnasur can no longer be found on the page.

Why is Arvind Kejriwal called Lavnasur
Amusingly enough, when one Googles ‘Lavnasur’, photographs of Arvind Kejriwal pop up in search images.

Arvind Kejriwal photographs pop up when one Googles ‘Lavnasur’

Lavanasura is actually a character from the Ramayana, a demon was killed by Shri Ram’s brother Shatrughan, the youngest of Rama’s brothers. Lavanasura was a tormentor of the innocent and his notoriety was widespread. As a child, he used to kill his play mates and eat them. He used to disrupt the sacrifices of Sages and unleash terror across the land.

Not many people know it, but Arvind Kejriwal was awarded the ‘Lavnasur’ moniker by a popular Twitter user. The user, who goes by the username @Being_Humor on Twitter, spoke to OpIndia regarding why he gave that particular name to the Delhi Chief Minister.

According to @Being_Humor, Kejriwal, like Lavanasura, torments people with his antics and generally gives people a hard time. The fact that the name sounds funny and sounds like a slang in general also convinced him to gift the AAP supremo the moniker.

When he threw the name at him initially, it was well received by the masses on social media. And since then, it has stuck. And before long, when someone googled ‘Lavnasur’ on Google, Kejriwal’s photograph began to pop up due to the nature of algorithms.

Questioned regarding if Arvind Kejriwal really deserved the ‘Lavnasur’ tag, he responded, “Yes, because it is the truth.”

The nickname has also led to endless memes on social media.

Kejriwal is called ‘Lavnasur’

And it has culminated with the vandalism of the page on Wikipedia. Arvind Kejriwal is also famous for his ‘U-Turns‘ which has also made him the subject of much mockery online.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

