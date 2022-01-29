In an incident of a ruthless crime in Bihar’s Kaimur, a few thieves have killed seven dogs near a Kali Mata temple before looting it in the night. The incident took place on 28th January 2022 late in the night when there was no one in the temple. In order to ensure unopposed and uninterrupted theft in the temple, the thieves had poisoned the seven dogs nearby this temple.

The thieves have crossed all limits of cruelty in this incident. After killing the dogs, the thieves broke the gates of the temple quite comfortably. The thieves broke the donation box kept inside the temple and took away cash of around fifteen thousand from the same.

When the priest came to the temple in the morning, he came to know of the theft. After this, it was informed to the GRP police station of Bhubhua road. The police from the GRP and Mohaniya police station went to the spot for investigation. GRP police station in-charge Jayprakash has said “The investigations are on and we will soon be able to reveal more details.”

The Kali Mata mandir is situated in Mohaniya which comes under the GRP police station of railways goods warehouse road. The secretary of the temple trust Dheerendra Pratap Singh has said “The thieves broke the doors of the temple and entered inside. They took away around 15 to 20 thousand cash from the donation box they have broken. They have poisoned and killed seven innocent animals living nearby. These dogs would regularly visit the temple at the time of daily rituals like Aarti. We used to feed the Prasad to them as well. The thieves have killed them. I demand the local authorities and police to come up with early explanations on this matter.”

This cruel act by the thieves has spread a wave of rage in the minds of the local people. There were earlier attempts made to loot the temple as well. But as the priest of the temple regularly feeds so many stray dogs in the surroundings every day, the animals would stay near the temple at night. This would automatically protect this temple from any theft incident. The dogs would make noise as soon as they would see any unsolicited visitor on the temple premises. But the thieves planned to get rid of these dogs and poisoned them through food on Friday late in the night.

Besides fast investigations and early arrests, the enraged local people have also demanded the post mortem of the dogs. Secretary of the temple trust Dheerendra Pratap Singh and Shiv Gupta have registered a complaint in this matter.