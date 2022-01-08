Following the arrest of the main conspirator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, the Delhi police have revealed that Niraj Bishnoi’s intention behind developing the derogatory app that targeted Muslim women from Assam was purely to get publicity and make an identity of his own.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Delhi police have said that so far, no one else has been implicated in inspiring Niraj Bishnoi (21) to engage in such activities and his actions may be linked to the type of social media content he consumed.

‘Bulli Bai’ app mastermind not linked to any saffron outfit

Further, the Times Now senior journalist, Rahul Shivshankar revealed that Niraj Bishnoi has no links with any Hindu organisations. Rahul Shivshankar in his Tweet on January 6 quoted Mumbai police as saying that with the arrest of ‘mastermind’ from Jorhat, the case has been solved ‘completely’. The ‘mastermind’ has no links to saffron groups, confirmed the Times Now journalist.

Latest on Bulli Bai APP probe. Mumbai police claim that with arrest of ‘mastermind’ from Jorhat case solved ‘completely’. The ‘mastermind’ has no links to saffron groups. Were ‘secular’ rights activists fear mongering and dividing society? Who atones for this fake propaganda? — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) January 6, 2022

Niraj Bishnoi was active during ‘Sulli Deals’ row, posed as reporter

The Delhi police have further said that there is a possibility about Niraj Bishnoi’s alleged involvement in the earlier ‘Sulli Deals’ case and that they are investigating the matter. “There is a possibility that his network is linked to Sulli Deals. The devices used by him are being scanned. Through him, we might also reach the culprits of Sulli Deals,” they said.

“During the Sulli Deal probe, he tried to mislead our team by calling them on WhatsApp by impersonating himself as a media person. He also tried to extract information about the developments in the probe. We found this through his phone records,” the police official said.

According to investigators, Bishnoi, the founder of the Bulli Bai app, had previously created a Twitter account where he made lewd remarks on a complainant’s photo and even talked about the person’s auction. When the Sulli Deals case was being investigated, one of these accounts surfaced. He tried to plant some information on the likely propagator/originator of the Sulli Deals app through this account, they said.

Delhi Police arrests main culprit of ‘Bulli Bai’ app case from Assam

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the controversial ‘Bulli app’ was arrested by the Delhi Police, IFSO special cell on January 6 from Jorhat in Assam. The accused, a 21-year-old engineering student, has confessed to his act, police said in a statement.

Three other suspects were previously apprehended by Mumbai police. Bishnoi had criticised the Mumbai police for arresting the other suspect whom he claimed were innocent. Bishnoi disclosed during his interrogation that he created the ‘Bulli Bai’ app on Github as well as the @bullibai_Twitter handle and others too, police said.

Bishnoi has admitted that he created Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles like @giyu44 which yesterday tweeted that the Mumbai Police had arrested the wrong suspects.

During interrogation, he stated that the GitHub application was established in November 2021 and updated a month later. “The Twitter account was set up on December 31st. Bishnoi further revealed that he created a second Twitter account, @Sage0x1, to tweet about BulliBai, but that he later deleted it,” DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra stated.

The matter had come to light after Ismat Ara, one of the female journalists at ‘The Wire’ became a ‘Bulli Bai’ target. The Delhi Police had taken cognizance of the matter and directed concerned officials to take appropriate actions. Ismat Ara had also filed a complaint against the app with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police, demanding “immediate registration of FIR and consequent action against people behind the auctioning of Muslim women on social media.”

She requested the police to file an FIR under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 506, 509 of the IPC and sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

‘Bulli Bai’ app created by self-proclaimed Khalistani supporters

It may be noted that the Twitter handle @bullibai_ that was promoting the content on ‘Bulli Bai’ was even promoting pro-Khalistan content. The people behind the Bulli Bai app had demanded the release of arrested Khalistani terrorists.

The app was hosted at the URL bullibai.github.io, however the same was taken down now after people started to point out the app on social media and some targets approached the authorities.