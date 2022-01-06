Thursday, January 6, 2022
‘Bulli Bai’ app case: Delhi Police arrests main culprit from Assam

ANI reported that the Delhi Police, IFSO special cell has arrested the main conspirator behind the derogatory app that targeted Muslim women from Assam.

In the latest development in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, the Delhi Police have arrested the main conspirator from Assam, as per reports.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police, acting on the social media outrage over the derogatory app, had arrested one 21-year-old named Vishal from Bengaluru and an 18-year-old named Shweta from Uttarakhand. In earlier media reports, Shweta was named as the ‘primary’ accused. Another person named Mayank Rawal was also arrested later.

Some reports have stated that the person arrested is named ‘Neeraj Bishnoi’

On social media platforms, a person named ‘Giyou’ had claimed that he had created the app. Details regarding the Delhi Police operation and the person arrested are awaited. This is a developing story.

 

