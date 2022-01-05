The Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Irani, on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the Congress government in Punjab over a major lapse in Prime Minister Modi’s security detail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Punjab on Wednesday for nearly 20 minutes due to farmers blocking the flyover. Private cars were seen approaching the cavalcade, which was a major security breach. The BJP has accused the Punjab government of failing to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road. PM Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur today, but the event had to be cancelled.

In a press conference convened on Wednesday evening, Smriti Irani alleged that the police functionaries in the state were directed and convenienced to breach the security of the Prime Minister and bring him harm.

“Such is the breakdown of law & order in Punjab that the DGP, Police claims he’s incapable of providing security support to the PMO and security details,” Ms Irani said while lambasting the Punjab government.

“Such is the state of administration in Punjab that a security detail and run that is a protocol administratively to be followed by a state head was dismantled so that PM Modi could be brought to harm,” Ms Irani further added.

The BJP leader also raised questions on the decision of the Punjab DGP to give an all-clear to PM’s security detail for the route that the PM was to undertake. She also questioned how the protesters came to know about the route the Prime Minister would take since it is always kept under wraps.

“Who in the Punjab Govt gave information about the PM’s route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover? Video evidence, now publicly available, bring such questions to the fore,” Ms Irani said.

Stating that it was a conspiracy to bring harm to PM Modi, Irani said, “So many people reaching there is not just a coincidence, it’s a conspiracy. Who is responsible for the lapse? Punjab police remained the mute spectator, no security protocol followed.”

The Amethi MP also said that the security on behalf of the state government did not respond to any calls to secure the Prime Minister. Instead, the Congress leaders were happy and joyous that PM’s security detail was breached, Irani added.

When PM Modi had his security breached, Congress leaders erupted with joy, asking him how his Josh was! PM Modi, magnanimous as ever, on his way back, communicated ‘Zinda laut raha hoon(I am returning alive),” the BJP leader said.

The acerbic statements from Smriti Irani came after Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa admitted to a major security lapse, saying that an alternate route should have been planned earlier but was not done.

Punjab govt endangers PM Modi’s security, allows protestors to block his convoy

In a major lapse and seemingly deliberate act to endanger the Prime Minister’s security, the Punjab government has today allowed political protestors to block the Prime Minister’s convoy. As per reports, the PM’s convoy was blocked for over 20 minutes by protestors at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that the PM was scheduled to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial in Punjab’s Hussainiwala by helicopter. However due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter ride was cancelled and the PM chose to go by road, which would take more than 2 hours.

As per protocol, necessary confirmations were done with Punjab DGP and the PM’s convoy started after confirmation for security arrangements was provided by Punjab Police. However, at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the road was found to be blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister’s vehicle was struck in the flyover for 15-20 minutes, as per the statement. Calling this a major lapse in the security of the PM, the Home Ministry stated that the PM’s travel plan was communicated well in advance to the state government. The state government is required to make necessary arrangements for security, logistics and also make a contingency plan ready in case of unexpected issues.