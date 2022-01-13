On January 12, Congress shared a video from its official handle on Twitter alleging the Central government under PM Modi did not fulfil promises made to the youth of the country. In the tweet, Congress wrote, “Dear BJP, You can fool some of the people all the time. You can fool all the people some of the time. But you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. And our nation’s youth? You can never fool.

This #NationalYouthDay, our youngsters, have resolved to #DefeatBJP.” However, one of the images used in the video used to represent the unemployed youth of the country under the Modi government drew the attention of the netizens.

Screenshot of anti-India protesters used in Congress campaign.

Twitter user BefittingFacts pointed out that the questionable image was not of ‘unemployed youth’ under the Modi government, but of some protesters raising anti-India slogans during the funeral procession of a 19-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir, that too from a time when Congress was in power.

It’s really shameful that your team couldnt find genuine pic of unemployed youth and using picture of anti India protestors. or this is how you promote and support anti India forces? pic.twitter.com/R9wETFPMaS — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 13, 2022

The image was from 2010 when Congress was in power at the centre. The said image was available on the image website Alamy as per the reverse-image search on Google.

Screenshot of reverse image search on Google.

Congress’s multiple bloopers in 2022

It has been just 13 days into 2022, and Congress has already made multiple bloopers while selecting images for their campaigns. On January 9, multiple such posts were reported where Congress chose images of BJP governments’ projects at the centre or in states. The first case was of an image that Congress shared claiming Congress would come to power. In the image, women were shown standing in front of pink buses.

Many Twitter users alerted that Congress had blurred the title of the bus in the picture. They pointed out that the original picture in the tweet was from Assam, where in January Last year, the Sarbanand Sonowal-led state govt had commenced a dedicated Pink Bus service for women and senior citizens in Guwahati. Congress later deleted the post.

On the same day, Twitter user BefittingFacts pointed out that Congress had posted a tweet about fighting rising prices but had ended up using an image that actually showcased PM Modi’s Ujjwala scheme, which provides LPG cylinders to women, so they don’t have to cook food using coal or wood.