Thursday, January 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress uses 2010 image from Kashmir protests to claim youth are unemployed under Modi...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress uses 2010 image from Kashmir protests to claim youth are unemployed under Modi government

Twitter user BefittingFacts pointed out that the questionable image was not of 'unemployed youth', but of some protesters raising anti-India slogans during the funeral procession of a 19-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir, that too from a time when Congress was in power.

OpIndia Staff
Congress uses 2010 image to claim youth are unemployed under Modi government
Rahul Gandhi (L), Congress tweet (R)
3

On January 12, Congress shared a video from its official handle on Twitter alleging the Central government under PM Modi did not fulfil promises made to the youth of the country. In the tweet, Congress wrote, “Dear BJP, You can fool some of the people all the time. You can fool all the people some of the time. But you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. And our nation’s youth? You can never fool.

This #NationalYouthDay, our youngsters, have resolved to #DefeatBJP.” However, one of the images used in the video used to represent the unemployed youth of the country under the Modi government drew the attention of the netizens.

Screenshot of anti-India protesters used in Congress campaign.

Twitter user BefittingFacts pointed out that the questionable image was not of ‘unemployed youth’ under the Modi government, but of some protesters raising anti-India slogans during the funeral procession of a 19-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir, that too from a time when Congress was in power.

The image was from 2010 when Congress was in power at the centre. The said image was available on the image website Alamy as per the reverse-image search on Google.

Screenshot of reverse image search on Google.

Congress’s multiple bloopers in 2022

It has been just 13 days into 2022, and Congress has already made multiple bloopers while selecting images for their campaigns. On January 9, multiple such posts were reported where Congress chose images of BJP governments’ projects at the centre or in states. The first case was of an image that Congress shared claiming Congress would come to power. In the image, women were shown standing in front of pink buses.

Many Twitter users alerted that Congress had blurred the title of the bus in the picture. They pointed out that the original picture in the tweet was from Assam, where in January Last year, the Sarbanand Sonowal-led state govt had commenced a dedicated Pink Bus service for women and senior citizens in Guwahati. Congress later deleted the post.

On the same day, Twitter user BefittingFacts pointed out that Congress had posted a tweet about fighting rising prices but had ended up using an image that actually showcased PM Modi’s Ujjwala scheme, which provides LPG cylinders to women, so they don’t have to cook food using coal or wood.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress IT cell, Congress jobs, Rahul Gandhi team
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SBSP’s OP Rajbhar calls BJP ‘enemy of OBCs’ but fails to list even one thing that his alliance partner Akhilesh did for non-Yadavs

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Sinha of Times Now Navbharat asked Rajbhar to list 10 things that the Samajwadi Party, his new alliance partner, has done for the OBCs and especially non-Yadavs in their years in power. Rajbhar was seen fumbling and making obscure allegations.
Social Media Fact-Check

Bihar Congress shares manipulated media of UP Deputy CM Maurya

OpIndia Staff -
In the manipulated video, Bihar Congress made it appear like Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya was being critical of PM Modi

Liberals selectively quote Swami Vivekananda to “secularise” the Hindu icon, but here’s how he continues to inspire a billion youth

Congress leader Rita Yadav, who was shot in Sultanpur, had planned the attack herself to get a ticket in the UP elections

BJP MLA asks UP Police to book Rohini Singh under IT act for conspiring to defame him: Details

Anti-China sentiments in Nepal rising over Beijing’s interventionist and expansionist policies: Report

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,698FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com