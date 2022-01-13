Sohail Kaskar, the nephew of India’s most-wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has fled to Pakistan. The attempts of Mumbai Police to trace Sohail, who was jailed in the US after being convicted on charges of narco-terrorism have failed. According to recent sources, Kaskar has fled to Pakistan via Dubai.

Recently, the Mumbai Police had intercepted a phone conversation with Sohail’s voice. After consultation with the American agencies, it was confirmed that he had fled to Pakistan via Dubai. Questions are being raised over the cooperation of Mumbai Police and investigative units in the US over this case. Kaskar is the son of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother.

As per reports, Kaskar and his associate Danish Ali were arrested by the US and Spanish government agents from Spain under charges of arms smuggling and narcotics dealing. While the Indian police were able to get Danish Ali extradited from the USA, Kasar’s extradition was awaited.

It is not yet understood how and under what circumstances Kaskar managed to flee to Pakistan from the USA. A report by Republic TV stated that CBI officials had no information on his travel to Pakistan.

Since his detention in September 2015 in the US, Indian officials were trying through various diplomatic means to bring Kaskar to India. Mumbai Police and the Indian agencies were trying hard for Sohail Kaskar’s extradition to India under the India-USA mutual legal assistance treaty (2005).

Sohail Kaskar had been caught in Spain in 2014 and brought to the United States over charges of narco-terrorism and for selling arms to Colombian rebels. Sohail had left India at the age of 10 with his father Noora Kaskar and uncle Dawood Ibrahim after the Mumbai serial bomb blasts in 1993.