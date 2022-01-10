An FIR has been filed against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for refusing to undergo a Covid test, reports News 18. Despite being found coughing in public during his 10-day padayatra in Karnataka against the Mekedatu dam the Congress leader had allegedly said that he ‘is perfectly healthy’ and ‘does not need any test.’

#BREAKING | FIR filed against KPCC Chief DK Sivakumar for refusing to get tested for #COVID19@_pallavighosh with all latest updates!



Join the broadcast with @SiddiquiMaha pic.twitter.com/YLcyffy2wV — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 10, 2022

Responding to the FIR filed against the Karnataka Congress chief for flouting Covid norms and refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test despite coughing in public, his party leaders called it a politically motivated move of the ruling BJP in the state against their state party chief.

“I am fit and fine. You can’t compel me (to give my sample). I know the law of this land. Tell your Home Minister I am perfect,” the Karnataka Congress chief had reportedly argued with the District Health Officer who had come to collect his samples after the event for the day had concluded on Sunday, January, 9.

Dramatic visuals of the padayatra emerged on Sunday with a large group of people gathering, few wearing masks or observing social distances.

BJP had also posted a video where DK Shivakumar was seen coughing during his interaction with Congress leaders. In the video, DK Shivakumar, who is seen without a face mask, coughs while addressing a large gathering of his party members.

Watch CONgress President @DKShivakumar coughing in public during his fake protest for Mekedatu dam.



It appears that he is having #COVID19 symptoms but is still interacting with CONgress workers without a mask.



Is he hell bent on increasing Corona cases?#SuperSpreaderCONgress pic.twitter.com/RnXpAnSs5m — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 9, 2022

Siddaramaiah, Congress senior leader currently serving as the leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly is also seen sitting next to DK Shivakumar with his mask on his chin exposing his mouth and nose. None of the party leaders, sitting next to the duo, are seen wearing face masks.

CONgress President @DKShivakumar

coughing in public during his fake protest for Mekedatu dam



Today Karnataka reported 12K cases but it appears that he is hell bent on increasing Corona cases so that he can later play politics



Shame on #SuperSpreaderCONgress pic.twitter.com/6ztP6EkuEc — BJP BENGALURU NORTH (@BJPBLRNORTH) January 9, 2022

Reports suggest that Siddaramaiah, who also took part in the Congress’ padayatra in Ramanagara district had returned to Bengaluru post-lunch, due to fever. Videos have surfaced of the former Chief Minister speaking to Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, former Minister R V Deshpande, and other Congress leaders about his fever and need to rest for a while, and then leaving in his official car.

Unfazed by the government’s warning of action in case of violation of COVID restrictions and rules owing to the rising cases in Karnataka, the Congress had begun its 10-day padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru this morning with the theme “Namma Neeru Namma Hakku” (Our water, Our right).

It may be noted that the state government has imposed a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases, till January 19. It has also imposed a night curfew, and prohibited all rallies, dharnas and protests, among others.

Before the commencement of the Padayatra, the Karnataka Congress chief had downplayed the third wave of COVID-19 by maintaining that there is no such thing as Covid in the country and it’s all a creation of the BJP.

Shivakumar had told the media: “Where is Covid? There is no Covid. The government has been manipulating the numbers (COVID-19 cases) to create a scare among the public and scuttle our Padayatra. The ruling BJP fears our Padayatra will expose its lack of commitment to addressing the drinking water issues. Isn’t BJP playing politics by imposing a curfew?”

Witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths, taking the tally to 30,51,958 and the fatalities toll to 38,370.