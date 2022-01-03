Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGovernor Satyapal Malik calls PM Modi 'arrogant', claims he refused to discuss farmers' death
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Governor Satyapal Malik calls PM Modi ‘arrogant’, claims he refused to discuss farmers’ death

The Meghalaya Governor was seen making the claims at an event in Dadri, Haryana. Malik claimed that during a meeting with the PM, he had raised the issue of farmers' death and the PM had responded 'arrogantly'.

OpIndia Staff
Satyapal Malik claims he had fought with the PM over farmer issues during a meeting
Governor Satyapal Malik
11

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik has claimed that PM Modi behaved ‘arrogantly’ with him and refused to discuss the issue of farmers. He has stated that his discussions turned into arguments within 5 minutes.

The Meghalaya Governor was seen making the claims at an event in Dadri, Haryana. Malik claimed that during a meeting with the PM, he had raised the issue of farmers’ death and the PM had responded ‘arrogantly’. Malik claimed that his discussion became an argument within 5 minutes and when he said that over 500 farmers have died, (in the protests), the PM became angry and asked “Did they die because of me?”

Malik further claimed that he replied to the PM saying “Yes they died because of you, you were made king due to their votes. You send condolences even when a dog dies but you have been silent on this issue.” He added that the PM had asked him to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. He further added that Amit Shah told him that he (the PM) has ‘lost it’. The Meghalaya governor did not specify when exactly this particular meeting had taken place.

Throughout the video, the Governor was seen impolite words for the PM.

Satyapal Malik has been giving rogue statements regarding the farmer protests for months. He has been repeating the opposition’s stance. In an earlier video, he was seen giving threats to PM Modi, saying that he will meet the fate of Indira Gandhi (assassination by Khalistani terrorists) if he does not accept the demands of farmers.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSatyapal Malik news, Satyapal Malik PM, Satyapal Malik Amit Shah
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,906FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com