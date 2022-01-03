Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik has claimed that PM Modi behaved ‘arrogantly’ with him and refused to discuss the issue of farmers. He has stated that his discussions turned into arguments within 5 minutes.

मैं जब किसानों के मामले में प्रधानमंत्री जी से मिलने गया तो मेरी 5 मिनट में ही लड़ाई हो गई। वो बहुत घमंड में थे। जब मैंने उनसे कहा हमारे 500 लोग मर गए तो उन्होंने कहा- मेरे लिए मरे हैं?



-सतपाल मलिक, राज्यपाल pic.twitter.com/mx0nmWvtWo — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) January 3, 2022

The Meghalaya Governor was seen making the claims at an event in Dadri, Haryana. Malik claimed that during a meeting with the PM, he had raised the issue of farmers’ death and the PM had responded ‘arrogantly’. Malik claimed that his discussion became an argument within 5 minutes and when he said that over 500 farmers have died, (in the protests), the PM became angry and asked “Did they die because of me?”

Malik further claimed that he replied to the PM saying “Yes they died because of you, you were made king due to their votes. You send condolences even when a dog dies but you have been silent on this issue.” He added that the PM had asked him to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. He further added that Amit Shah told him that he (the PM) has ‘lost it’. The Meghalaya governor did not specify when exactly this particular meeting had taken place.

Throughout the video, the Governor was seen impolite words for the PM.

Satyapal Malik has been giving rogue statements regarding the farmer protests for months. He has been repeating the opposition’s stance. In an earlier video, he was seen giving threats to PM Modi, saying that he will meet the fate of Indira Gandhi (assassination by Khalistani terrorists) if he does not accept the demands of farmers.