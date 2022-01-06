27 IPS officers, including 16 former DGPs, have written to India’s President, expressing their concern about the security failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Punjab and requesting him to take an aggressive stance against the Punjab government’s deliberate and premeditated act of security breach of the country’s Prime Minister.

27 IPS officers, including 16 former DGPs, have written to the President of india urging him to take immediate action against the deliberate & planned security lapse by the Punjab government in association with the so-called protesters in Punjab during the Prime Minister’s visit. pic.twitter.com/1OHeCwflzm — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) January 6, 2022

The letter read that the SPG security for the Prime Minister of the country is provided as per the established protocol, in which the MHA coordinates with the State Police, which is primarily responsible for travel and security of the PM within the State and is required to provide secure passage on all routes and roads as per the established protocol.

According to media sources, the State Government not only took a casual approach but there appeared to be a blatant involvement of State functionaries, which has culminated in this horrible security violation. The State was well aware of the other routes that had been planned as part of the Prime Minister’s security arrangements, read the letter.

The letter written by former IPS officers to President Ram Nath Kovind

It added that it has never happened before in the history of this country that state agencies make excuses after excuses and the Chief Minister too makes contradictory comments about the Prime Minister’s route, which had been blocked by so-called protestors. If it’s not clear how the protestors learned of the route, which is normally only disclosed with State Police officials and the so-called protestors were present in huge numbers, that too on a bridge/ flyover which obstructed the convoy of the Prime Minister, which resulted into the serious security lapse.

No Senior Police Officer was present on the scene, as evidenced by videos covered by the media and in the print media. Surprisingly, instead of attempting to remove the so-called protestors, police officers were merely interested in drinking tea, which belies their intentions, added the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

It may be noted that yesterday, several videos emerged on social media showing the Punjab Police casually hanging with the protestors and sipping tea while the PM’s convoy remained stranded.

IPS officers call the breach of security of Modi in Punjab the gravest security lapses in the history of this country committed through conspiracy and collusion

Meanwhile, further excoriating the Congress government in the state and questioning its intent, the IPS officers wrote in their letter to the President: “By evening, we were more surprised as the video clips which were shown in the Media, clearly indicate a bigger conspiracy which requires detailed and fair investigation. This is one of the gravest security lapses in the history of this Country committed through conspiracy and collusion. Even certain tweets from various verified accounts of the particular party show the intention and irresponsible behaviour of the State Government which is quite worrisome and alarming for the Indian democracy,” the IPS officers wrote in their letter, excoriating the Congress government in the state and questioning its intent.

Invoking the recent IED blast at district courts in Ludhiana and the alleged involvement of an ex-cop of Punjab in the attack, the former IPS officers raised concerns since Punjab, they said, “is preparing for the elections and various senior leaders from other parties are also going to visit Punjab and even the local leaders will be holding public meetings and rallies. It is the duty of the State Machinery to ensure the security of all the leaders and elections be conducted in the safest and secure environment.”

They urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take prompt action in this situation, which has major implications for national security and the state’s responsibilities to preserve law and order in a border state where elections are coming up in a few months.

It may be noted that, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan and briefed him on the security breach that happened yesterday (January 5) during his visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur. In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said that President Kovind received ‘first-hand account’ of the security lapse from the prime minister himself.

“President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse,” tweeted the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Major security lapse by Punjab Police

The Union Home Ministry had yesterday stated that the security breach has been a major lapse by the Punjab Police. The Punjab Police were informed ahead about the PM’s schedule and the convoy had started only after necessary clearance by the Punjab DGP. It is the state police’s responsibility to provide a clear path for the PM’s convoy and the Punjab Police had evidently failed to do so.

As per available details so far, the Punjab Police was aware that there is a roadblock in the area due to farmer protests. The Punjab Police still gave the go-ahead to the security staff of PM Modi on the same route, knowing there is a roadblock. Further, the Punjab Police failed to clear the roadblock and created a major security lapse as the PM’s convoy was held for over 20 minutes, with dozens of civilian vehicles and thousands of people blocking the path. The police also did not provide an alternative route and eventually, the PM’s security staff decided to bring the PM back to Bathinda airport.

Questions raised over Congress’ intentions

As the Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi of Congress party entangled himself with various contradicting statements and stands after this incidence of lapse in the security of PM Modi, questions are being raised on the intentions of the Congress party who is currently ruling the state. The party workers were also seen celebrating the security breach while its leaders were seen posting comments like “How’s the josh, Modi ji?” on social media.

Congress leaders were also seen boasting that they were aware of the planned protests and intentions to prevent the PM’s public address in the state.