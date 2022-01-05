As the Congress government in Punjab faces mounting pressure over the massive security lapse in PM Modi’s convoy, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi seems to have tied himself in knots by making a series of contradictory statements following the incident.

After claiming security breach was ‘Kudrati’, CM Channi says there was no security lapse

Earlier today, as reports of a breach in PM Modi’s security emerged, CM Channi tried to abdicate himself from his responsibility of ensuring that the Prime Minister of the country remains safe in a state under his governance. Speaking to the media, CM Channi admitted to a security breach by claiming that it was ‘Kudrati’ or occurred naturally.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi on the security breach and blockage of road cavalcade of the PM to @CNNnews18: Yeh kudrati hua. (This happened naturally.) — Shivani Gupta (@ShivaniGupta_5) January 5, 2022

However, within a few hours time, Channi backtracked from his comments, asserting that there was no security lapse in PM Modi’s cavalcade. From ‘Kudarati’, in a matter of a few hours, Channi said the security breach did not exist. As his government started facing criticism for not providing adequate security to the Prime Minister of the country, Channi went on to pass the buck on Prime Minister for the imbroglio.

Punjab CM blames PM Modi for the security lapse even as state CS and DGP did not join PM Modi’s cavalcade

“No security lapse. PM’s road plans were made at the last minute. He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for his rally. 70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up,” Channi said reacting to the incident.

As Channi blamed PM Modi for the melee that was caused during his travel to Ferozpur, it is notable to mention that the Chief Secretary of the state and Police DGP are usually a part of PM’s cavalcade during his visit to states. However, in this case, neither the Chief Secretary nor DGP joined PM Modi’s convoy, further puncturing the claims that security arrangements for PM Modi’s convoy were adequate.

Channi said only 700 people had turned up for PM Modi’s rally but videos on SM show otherwise

After PM Modi cut short his visit due to a security breach, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi tried to make light of the incident, stating that only 700 people had turned up for PM’s rally whereas arrangements were made for 70,000.

However, videos from the rally which PM Modi was supposed to attend showed thousands of people in attendance, carrying BJP flags and expectantly waiting for the Prime Minister’s arrival. Social media is awash with videos from the venue where PM Modi was expected to deliver a speech. They showed a raft of people who had come to attend PM Modi’s rally, a stark contrast to the claims made by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab CM Channi has tied himself in knots.

First he said 700 people turned up for the rally… Then he said it was kudarti, later he said he was trying to ensure no blockade till 3am…

The CS and DGP are part of PM’s cavalcade but in this case, they weren’t…

Lies and more lies. pic.twitter.com/g8EnyWVj5I — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2022

Punjab govt endangers PM Modi’s security, allows protestors to block his convoy

The contradictory claims made by Channi could be attributed to the utter failure of the Congress government in Punjab to ensure safe passage to PM Modi for his election rally in Ferozpur. In a major lapse and seemingly deliberate act to endanger the Prime Minister’s security, the Punjab government today allowed political protestors to block the Prime Minister’s convoy. As per reports, the PM’s convoy was blocked for over 20 minutes by protestors at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that the PM was scheduled to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial in Punjab’s Hussainiwala by helicopter. However due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter ride was cancelled and the PM chose to go by road, which would take more than 2 hours.

As per protocol, necessary confirmations were done with Punjab DGP and the PM’s convoy started after confirmation for security arrangements was provided by Punjab Police. However, at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the road was found to be blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister’s vehicle was struck in the flyover for 15-20 minutes, as per the statement. Calling this a major lapse in the security of the PM, the Home Ministry stated that the PM’s travel plan was communicated well in advance to the state government. The state government is required to make necessary arrangements for security, logistics and also make a contingency plan ready in case of unexpected issues.