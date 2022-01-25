The Karnataka unit of the radical Islamist outfit Jamat-E-Islami Hind has taken strong objection to the central government’s directive to perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ on R-Day and asked Muslim students and parents to refrain from participating in the event as it is against Islam.

Dr Muhammad Saad Belgami, JIH President has, however, said on Tuesday that, “Surya Namaskaar” is against Islam. We don’t prostrate before our prophet and we believe in the oneness of God. “Surya Namaskar” is not allowed for Muslim students,” he said.

“We also strongly advise Muslim parents and children not to participate in this idolatrous practice. This should also be an occasion to make children understand the concept of the oneness of God and its demands. We urge the management of schools and institutions to respect this diversity and freedom of choice,” he added.

“We wish to say that “Surya Namaskar” is devotional Yoga practice involving prostration to the Sun and chanting of hymns. Islam strongly prohibits any act of worship or devotion to any of the creation,” he said.

JIH Karnataka chief calls it violation of their fundamental and constitutional rights

“Islam strictly recommends that is permissible only to the creator of the entire universe – Allah. Muslims are not allowed to prostrate even to the beloved personality of Prophet Muhammad. We have been asked not to perform Namaz, including prostration at the exact time of dawn or dusk to avoid any doubt of resemblance to sun worship,” Muhammad Saad said, adding expecting or requiring Muslim children to participate in this will be a violation of their fundamental and constitutional rights.

According to the chief of the Karnataka unit of the radical Islamist outfit Jamat-E-Islami, the government should not impose the religious customs of one society on another since it violates secular ideals and goes against the spirit of equality, fairness, and liberty.

It may be noted that on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the central government has directed that special programmes to perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ with musical instruments be organised across the country. The goal is to reach a 75-crore ‘Surya Namaskar’ target by involving three lakh students across 30 states and 30,000 institutes.

AIMPLB objects to ‘Surya Namaskar’ programmes at schools, calls it unconstitutional

Notably, on January 4, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) had also objected to the central government’s directive to organise ‘Surya Namaskar’ in schools between January 1 to 7 on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, stating that Islam prohibits ‘Surya Namaskar’ as it is a form of Surya puja.

The statement issued by the Muslim Personal Law Board and signed by general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that customs and rituals of the majority community cannot be imposed on all religions. The letter also asked Muslim students to stay away from the Surya Namaskar program. The letter also called the government order issued to all states through the Ministry of Education to observe Surya Namaskar unconstitutional.