Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the President of All India Imam Association, on January 7 said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman or MBS as he is popularly known might be a Jew because he has permitted liquor and cinema in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA).

The speculation was raised during Rashidi’s interaction with Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi, a video of which has been uploaded on the journalist’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, which touched upon discussions about Indian and Pakistani Muslims, the reality of Jannat, and reforms in Islam, Rashidi said that Saudi crown prince MBS is trying to sway Muslims away from their faith.

MBS might be an offspring of Jew parents, reforms touted by him are ‘haram’ as per Islam: Rashidi

On being asked how MBS is attempting to dilute the puritanical interpretation of Islam in the Kingdom by bringing a slew of reforms, Rashidi stated that the opening of liquor shops, bars and casinos cannot be termed as reforms under Islam. He added that, on the contrary, sanctioning liquor shops, allowing consumption of liquor and gambling is strictly prohibited by Islam and considered haram.

“I want to make no bones about this. The so-called reforms brought about by Mohammed Bin Salman are incompatible with Islam. He should take a leaf out of his ancestors’ books, how they have maintained the dignity of the Kingdom and protected the honour of Islam. Relaxing hijab restrictions, the opening of liquor shops, cinema halls, was inconceivable in erstwhile Saudi Arabia. What can be said about the misfortune of that man who is mulling over opening cinema halls in the holy city of Medina.”

Rashidi then went on to question whether Mohammed Bin Salman is a Muslim or a progeny of Jew parents. “I am doubtful if MBS is truly a Muslim and I won’t flinch from saying that it could be a possibility that MBS is a son of Jew parents. Because Jews have this singular mission of finishing Islam. They work towards the principle of sowing discord among Muslims and causing infighting among us. So I won’t be surprised if MBS has Jewish ancestry.”

Islamic cleric claims 9/11 was an imaginary construct created by Jews to subjugate and vilify Muslims

When the Pakistani journalist asks Rashidi his prejudice against the Jews even though they have made splendid contributions to the world, such as the invention of the Internet, breakthrough achievement in medical treatment, the Islamic cleric responds back with another conspiracy theory, stating that the 9/11 twin tower attack was an imaginary construct created by the Jews to defame Muslims and Islam.

“You might be aware of the 9/11 incident. I am going to reveal the truth about it. The incident was carried out by Jews so that they can slander Islam and vilify Muslims over it. 9/11 is not a real-life incident. It is a fabricated one. It was concocted for the express purpose of defaming Muslims,” Rashidi said.

Non-believers have no place in Jannat, only Muslims are allowed entry in heaven: Maulana Sajid

Kazmi also sought Rashidi’s opinion on claims that only Muslims are allowed to enter Jannat and people from other faith, no matter their goodness is not allowed entry into heaven. To this, Rashidi said that one has to be a Muslim to enter Jannat, but that does not guarantee entry into heaven to every Muslim. He further added that non-believers or non-Muslims can never go to heaven because they have not embraced Islam and complied with the edicts of Allah.

Ram Mandir might be demolished by some Mohammad Bin Qasim in future, warns Rashidi

Towards the end of the interaction, Rashidi articulated another mythical fantasy that leftists in India continue to peddle in order to whitewash the crimes of tyrannical Muslim rulers who invaded India. Rashidi said Muslim kings who ruled India in the past were benevolent and secular rulers, who not only built mosques for their Muslim subjects but also built temples and generously donated for the upkeep of existing Hindu religious places.

However, Kazmi sharply pointed out that if what Rashidi is saying was true then the dispute of the Ram Mandir-Babri structure would have never taken place. Responding to Kazmi’s question, Rashidi reiterated his controversial statements on Ram Mandir that he had made after the Supreme Court of India had granted the disputed land to Hindus for the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in 2019.

“I have said this before which stirred a controversy then but I will repeat it nevertheless. Supreme Court of India made 4 observations while granting the Ayodhya land to Hindus. It had said that there was no proof of a temple underneath the structure. It also said that the idol was illegally kept inside the structure in 1949. The third observation made by the top court was that the demolition of the Babri structure in 1992 was illegal and the last point it said was those responsible for the demolition of the structure should be punished. However, despite all these observations, the Supreme Court invoked the powers granted to it by Section 142 and accorded the land to Hindus,” Rashidi said.

He further added, “I had then said that it has been proven that no temple was demolished for the creation of Babri structure. But it is now proven that a mosque has been razed down for the construction of a Hindu temple. I fear that in future may be a certain Mohammad Bin Qasim will take birth who will demolish the temple and build a mosque over it.”

Rashidi had threatened demolition of Ram Mandir in past

Apparently, Rashidi had made similar controversial remarks against Ram Mandir following the Bhumi pujan of the Ram Temple in August 2020. The president of the All India Imam Association Sajid Rashidi had then said that a mosque will be rebuilt after demolishing the Ram Mandir.

The controversial Islamic cleric also went on to claim that Prime Minister Modi has ‘violated the constitution’ by visiting the Ayodhya temple event. He went on to claim that the land in which the temple is being built belonged to the disputed structure, which according to him was demolished by forces similar to German dictator Adolf Hitler’s forces.

A complaint was later filed against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi – the President of All India Imam Association– for making provocative statements against Hindus and for issuing threats to demolish the under-construction Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.