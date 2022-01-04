The Congress party organised a girls’ marathon today in the Bareilly district of UP without sufficient preparations, which nearly culminated in a stampede. Several young women and girls have been hurt. The shoes of the girls were also scattered on the road. However, Congress leader Supriya Aron came to the rescue of the party, apologising to the media for the chaos and disorder following the stampede at the Bareilly marathon.

After the stampede, Congress leader Supriya Aron gave an absurd statement calling it a political conspiracy. She said, when a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, then why not here. “When there can be a stampede in Vaishno Devi, then these are girls, this is human nature as everyone wants to stand first. But I apologize to the media persons for this. I know the whole media is Congressi by their heart, the whole media wants Congress to return to power.,” she said while talking to media reporters.

The comments of congress leader Supriya Aron were shocking: https://t.co/gp6Vwm9LK9 pic.twitter.com/4eDrEm4hzR — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) January 4, 2022

Videos of this marathon have also surfaced on social media. Amidst rising the Omicron spread, Hundreds of women and teenage girls were observed without masks. It can be seen in that suddenly while sprinting, some of them accidentally fell. After that, more girls collided and fell on the road. It is being reported that some girl students have also suffered injuries.

Ugly scenes from Bareilly…Marathon race for girls was organised by Congress party without proper preparations almost led to a situation of stampede. Several girls have sustained injuries. @Uppolice pls take appropriate action.@priyankagandhi

Video credit: @anoopjournalist pic.twitter.com/42C9kniR72 — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) January 4, 2022

The Bareilly police issued a statement on Twitter saying, “During the starting of the marathon race, three girls fell and suffered a simple injury. No law-and-order issue at present.”

During the starting of marathon race,three girls fell and suffered simple injury. No law and order issue at present. — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) January 4, 2022

Similar chaos and misbehavior in Meerut and Jhansi

A marathon event organized by the Congress party at Kailash Prakash stadium in Meerut on 20th December 2021 was heavily criticized by several women who claimed prejudice while announcing the names of the winners. They also claimed that there was undue delay and mismanagement.

A group of girls chanted Modi-Modi and Yogi-Yogi at a marathon-cum-rally of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jhansi on December 26. Several footages of the girls at the Congress rally chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went popular on social media.

Shweta Bhattacharya, Journalist, Times Now, said in a tweet that Congress workers misbehaved with the girls that led to the chants of Modi-Yogi at the rally. “These pictures are of Priyanka Gandhi’s Marathon in Jhansi! when Congressmen misbehaved with them, the girls told them “Ladki hain lad sakti hain” and protested against Congress by raising slogans Modi-Modi, Yogi-Yogi,” she spoke.

ये तस्वीरें हैं झाँसी के प्रियंका गांधी के मैरेथॉन की!और जब कांग्रेसियों ने इनसे दुर्व्यवहार किया तो इन्होंने बता दिया ‘लड़की हैं और लड़ सकतीं हैं’ और विरोध में इतना आ गए कि मोदी-मोदी, योगी-योगी के नारे लगाए। pic.twitter.com/B1crt8a3pY — Shweta Bhattacharya (@spbhattacharya) December 26, 2021

It’s important noting that BJP politician Priti Gandhi uploaded a video showing the girls being abused. She went on Twitter to pen, “On one hand, @priyankagandhi Ji, you raise slogans of women empowerment, and on the other hand, your workers beat up girls in your program!! Very shameful incident!!”

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress, which has been reduced to a non-player, is trying to woo the women voters by portraying itself to be conscious of gender equality. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first gave the “ladki hun, lad sakti hun” election slogan last month. The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the coming months.