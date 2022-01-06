The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has formed a committee to probe the security lapses that occurred during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday. PM Modi’s convoy was blocked when he was heading towards Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district of Punjab to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial and subsequently address a public meeting. PM’s convoy was stuck on a flyover as the so-called protesting farmers had blocked the roads and the Punjab police responsible for drawing safe passage to the PM failed to perform their duties promptly. The MHA had already identified the incident as a major security lapse.

PM Modi had landed at the Bhatinda airport from where he was supposed to leave for Hussainiwala by helicopter. The aerial route was cancelled due to bad weather and about thirty minutes later, after ensuring and communicating with the state security agencies about his altered mode of journey, PM Modi left Bhatinda to reach the destination by the road. The road was already planned in advance as an alternative to the aerial route as per protocol, and Punjab police was aware of the same. The convoy on the way to Hussainiwala was blocked on a flyover where the farmer protesters had jammed the roads.

“Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk,” said the home ministry.

The committee formed by the MHA for an inquiry into the whole incident comprises three members. Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat is chairing the committee while the other two members are Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S. Suresh, IG, SPG. MHA added that the committee is advised to submit the report of the probe at the earliest. Earlier, the Punjab government had also formed a committee to probe the same.

In Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed a press conference for briefing the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting today. On being asked about the incident that happened in Punjab, he said, “The Home Ministry will definitely act on the security breach. The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps… big and tough decisions will be taken by it.” He further added, “It is my firm belief that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken.”

Supreme Court to hear the plea on Friday

On the 7th of January 2022, the Supreme Court will hear a plea that seeks a court-monitored probe into the Prime Minister’s security breach when he was on his visit to Punjab on Wednesday, January 5. A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana will hear the case on Friday. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who brought the petition before the SC bench has been asked to give a copy of the petition to the Punjab government. The petition contends that it must be ensured that what happened is not repeated. Advocate Singh urged the bench to take up the plea and in response to his request, the Supreme Court will hear the same on Friday.