On the 7th of January 2022, the Supreme Court will hear a plea that seeks a court-monitored probe into the Prime Minister’s security breach when he was on his visit to Punjab on Wednesday, January 5. A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana will hear the case on Friday.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who brought the petition before the SC bench has been asked to give a copy of the petition to the Punjab government.

The petition contends that it must be ensured that what happened is not repeated. Advocate Singh urged the bench to take up the plea and in response to his request, the Supreme Court will hear the same on Friday.

What actually happened in the courtroom?

The bench headed by the CJI Ramana asked the petitioner Maninder Singh what he expected the court to do in this matter. Singh said that such an incident is a very serious lapse and the security breach is unacceptable. Considering the political situations in Punjab, there must be a probe monitored by the court into the police arrangement and law and order situation, the advocate argued. He further added that it was necessary to ensure that no such incident occurs again.

PM’s security breach plea mentioned before CJI;

Supreme Court may take up tomorrow | #Punjab #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/yApjvFlwzy — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) January 6, 2022

Punjab government sets up probe panel

Meanwhile, the Punjab government formed a high-level team to probe the security lapses during the Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday. It is a two-member committee that includes Justice (Retired) Mehtab Gill of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Anurag Varma, Principal Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice. The committee will submit its report within three days.

Meanwhile the President of India has also expressed his concern over the incident of security breach that happened in Punjab. The PM met the president briefly earlier today.

Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/g6Unl8WCJJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2022

The security lapse in Punjab

The convoy of Prime Minister Modi was blocked by political protesters on a flyover on the way to Hussainiwala in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, where he was to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial and subsequently address a public meeting. Later yesterday, it had also become evident that Punjab police, which itself was seen enjoying a tea party with the protesters who blocked the roads, has been complicit the security lapse that endangered the PM.

The Union Home Ministry had stated that the Punjab Police was given all details and the convoy had started only after confirmation with the DGP. The Punjab Police had failed not just in securing a clear path for the PM’s convoy but had also failed to provide an alternative route.