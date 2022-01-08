A 48-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Juhu for allegedly threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members.

Identified as Osama Shamsher Khan, a resident of Mahim, was tracked down and arrested by Unit IX of the Crime Branch after Ashish Shelar lodged a complaint with police stating that he had received a death threat.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch says it has arrested a person, Osama Shamsher Khan (48), from Bandra for allegedly threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members pic.twitter.com/LKqICuNDmL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

BJP leader Ashish Shelar had also written to the Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, who he claimed threatened to kill him and his family members.

The Bandra(West) MLA had submitted details of the phone numbers from which he received threat calls and asked police to probe the matter.

It is being reported that the motive behind the threat call was a land dispute in Bandra, for which the accused’s son was facing an attempt to murder case, but the police are still investigating all the possible causes for the threat call.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Shelar was vocal about “corruption” in state government.

“Ashish Shehlar minces no words in calling out corrupt practices of the present state government. This could be the reason behind him receiving the threat. Police should take this matter seriously,” Fadnavis said.