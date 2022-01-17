Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections deferred to February 20: EC

On Monday (January 17), the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that the Vidhan Sabha elections for the State of Punjab have been re-scheduled from February 14 to February 20 this year.

In a tweet, ECI spokesperson informed, “After consideration of all facts made available, Election Commission has announced 2022 General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of State of Punjab on 8th January 2022 under which notification for the election is to be issued on 21st January 2022 and poll is to take place on 14th February 2022.”

The nodal Election body stated that it had received representation from the Punjab government and several political parties about the movement of devotees in Punjab to Varanasi for Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebrations (February 16, 2022).

“They have also brought to the notice that a large number of devotees start moving for Varanasi around a week before the day of celebration and keeping the poll day on 14th February 2022 will deprive large number of electors from voting,” ECI emphasised. As such, elections in Punjab have been shifted beyond February 16 to February 20, 2022.

Elections in the State will now coincide with the 3rd phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. The decision by the ECI was taken in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer (ECI) and the Punjab government. Votes in the poll-bound State will be conducted on March 10, 2022.

Other important dates include:

Date of Notification: 25th January

Last date of Nomination: 1st February

Date of Scrutiny: 2nd February

Date of Withdrawal: 4th February

On January 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Vidhan Sabha elections in 5 States, namely, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While briefing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that the elections in the poll-bound States will commence from February 10, 2022, to March 7, 2022.

Elections in the State of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases, followed by Manipur with 2 phases. Elections in Goa, Uttarkhand and Punjab will be conducted in a single phase. According to the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on March 10, 2022. ECI informed that all physical campaigning will be ceased until January 22, 2022, in light of the rising cases of Coronavirus.