Anupama Jha, a Noida based journalist of Republic Bharat was attacked by a group of people in the city of Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5th. This is on the very same day when the Congress-ruled state of Punjab made a seemingly deliberate attempt to endanger Prime Minister Modi’s security by allowing the protesters to block the Prime Minister’s convoy during his visit to the state.

PM Modi was to hold his first election rally in Ferozepur yesterday but could not reach the location as farmers staged a demonstration to block his cavalcade in the city.

Anupama Jha, who was in Ferozepur to cover the scheduled rally, shared a video on social media of her car being attacked at around 11:30 in the night yesterday. She said that not even the journalists were safe in Punjab now. “Someone pelted stones and my car and I am severely injured. Does Congress have a say in this”, she captioned the video.

The video shared by the journalist shows that she immediately informed about the attack to the authority and the media.

Condemning the attack, BJP’s Alok Awasthi said that nobody can be safe in the state of Punjab, not the Prime Minister and not the journalists. Also, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit criticised the Congress-ruled state saying that the law and order machinery had completely collapsed in Punjab. “It’s a free for all situation for anti-nationalists”, he added.

Security breach in Punjab, PM Modi gets stranded for 20 minutes

Earlier on the 5th of January, in a major security lapse by the Punjab government, PM Modi’s convoy was deliberately endangered by the Punjab Police. The PM was on his way to the National Martyr’s Memorial in Hussainiwala when the PM’s vehicle was stopped by a group of political protestors.

The Home Ministry has stated that the details of the PM’s travel and route were shared with the Punjab government and the convoy had started only after due confirmations by the Punjab Police. In a major security lapse, a group of protestors were allowed to block the PM’s convoy for over 20 minutes, causing a dangerous lapse in the security of the nation’s PM.

Soon after the major security lapse, Congress leaders and workers had started celebrating, hailing how the ‘protesting farmers’ successfully forced the PM to go back. Congress’ social media head Gaurav Pandhi has almost admitted that the blocking of the PM’s convoy was a deliberate act and the state government headed by the Congress party was aware of the protests.