Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: SGPC pays homage to Indira Gandhi's assassins, calls them martyrs, honours their family...
News ReportsPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

Punjab: SGPC pays homage to Indira Gandhi’s assassins, calls them martyrs, honours their family members

Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, the infamous killers of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, were commemorated by SGPC Amritsar in a program organized at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga inside Sri Darbar Sahib complex.

OpIndia Staff
SGPC Amritsar commemorates Indira Gandhi's killers as 'martyrs'
68

The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar commemorated Indira Gandhi’s assassins on January 6, 2021. Assassins Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh were hanged on 6th January in 1989 for their role in the assassination of the former PM. They were paid homage to by the SGPC Amritsar at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga inside Sri Darbar Sahib complex.

The SGPC members also offered prayers while remembering the killers as ‘martyrs’. Their family members were also honoured.

Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, the infamous killers of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, were commemorated by SGPC Amritsar in a program organized at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga inside Sri Darbar Sahib complex. The SGPC Amritsar has also taken it to Twitter saying “Historical Event. Martyrs Bhai Satwant Singh and Bhai Kehar Singh were hanged till death in Delhi Jail. The bodies of these two martyrs were cremated inside the Jail and meanwhile, the Curfew was imposed in Punjab. (6-1-1989)”

What else happened?

In this program, the SGPC members also honored the family members of the assassins. Waryam Singh, who is the brother of Satwant Singh, was honoured along with others. They were given the robe of honor by Gyani Gurminder Singh and SGPC members Manjit Singh Bhurakohna and Advocate Bhagwant singh Sialka. Prem Singh offered the prayers in memory of the hanged assassins while Gyani Gurminder Singh recited the holy Hukumnama.

Has this become an annual ritual?

This is not the first time that the assassins of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi have been hailed as martyrs by the SGPC and their deeds celebrated. They are commemorated almost every year either on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi or on the 6th January – the day they were hanged in the year 1989. There are many media reports of the previous commemoration incidents, almost like an annual ritual. This has happened in 2012 and it is seen continuously after that. SGPC has commemorated the former PM’s assassins in 2013, 2014, 2015 too.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSGPC Amritsar, Khalsa groups, Indira Gandhi assassination
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,780FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com