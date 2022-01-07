The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar commemorated Indira Gandhi’s assassins on January 6, 2021. Assassins Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh were hanged on 6th January in 1989 for their role in the assassination of the former PM. They were paid homage to by the SGPC Amritsar at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga inside Sri Darbar Sahib complex.

The SGPC members also offered prayers while remembering the killers as ‘martyrs’. Their family members were also honoured.

Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, the infamous killers of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, were commemorated by SGPC Amritsar in a program organized at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga inside Sri Darbar Sahib complex. The SGPC Amritsar has also taken it to Twitter saying “Historical Event. Martyrs Bhai Satwant Singh and Bhai Kehar Singh were hanged till death in Delhi Jail. The bodies of these two martyrs were cremated inside the Jail and meanwhile, the Curfew was imposed in Punjab. (6-1-1989)”

Historical Event

Martyrs Bhai Satwant Singh and Bhai Kehar Singh hanged till death in Delhi Jail. The bodies of these two martyrs were cremated inside the Jail and meanwhile the Curfew was imposed in Punjab. (6-1-1989) — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) January 6, 2022

What else happened?

In this program, the SGPC members also honored the family members of the assassins. Waryam Singh, who is the brother of Satwant Singh, was honoured along with others. They were given the robe of honor by Gyani Gurminder Singh and SGPC members Manjit Singh Bhurakohna and Advocate Bhagwant singh Sialka. Prem Singh offered the prayers in memory of the hanged assassins while Gyani Gurminder Singh recited the holy Hukumnama.

Hanged for the assassination of former prime minister Indira Ghandi on this day, @SGPCAmritsar observed the death anniversary of Satwant Singh & Kehar Singh at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga inside Sri Darbar Sahib complex on Thursday. Family members were honoured@iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/fY1oDPrRY8 — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) January 6, 2022

Has this become an annual ritual?

This is not the first time that the assassins of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi have been hailed as martyrs by the SGPC and their deeds celebrated. They are commemorated almost every year either on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi or on the 6th January – the day they were hanged in the year 1989. There are many media reports of the previous commemoration incidents, almost like an annual ritual. This has happened in 2012 and it is seen continuously after that. SGPC has commemorated the former PM’s assassins in 2013, 2014, 2015 too.