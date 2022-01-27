UP: Amit Shah conducts door-to-door campaign in Mathura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Bankey Bihari Temple in Mathura district on Thursday during his campaign tour in the state. He attacked Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, accusing them of forcing Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj by keeping the state poor and undeveloped.

Shah urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to re-elect the Yogi government, saying that the state’s elections will determine the future of the nation. Shah was accompanied on the visit by energy minister Shrikant Sharma, who is also a BJP candidate from Mathura.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaigning in Mathura ahead of upcoming #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/YBWkELeAxb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

Amit Shah is conducting door-to-door campaigns in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections.

“There was a time when gangsters and criminals spread such panic that even the state police feared them. Women and young girls feared venturing out. But that has changed now. The gangsters and criminals are so fearful of the police now that they are surrendering voluntarily – that too with a ‘patta’ (collar) around their necks” Shah stated addressing a small crowd.

Shah went on saying “India cannot progress unless Uttar Pradesh – with 200 million people – is not progressing. It is your trust and faith in us that UP is progressing today. It is UP that will decide India’s destiny.” “We have taken criminals and gangsters to task and put them behind bars. We have taken Uttar Pradesh away from the ‘parivaar-vaad’ (dynastic rule) and ‘jaati-vaad’ (casteism) and focussed on development – and you all can see it for yourselves,” he added.

Mathura Assembly is located in the Braj area. Shrikant Sharma is the current Mathura MLA. He has been renominated by the party from Mathura, and he is anticipated to win the seat. On February 10, the first round of voting will take place here.

Uttar Pradesh’s elections will be conducted in seven phases: February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. On March 10th, the ballots will be counted.