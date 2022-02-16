Wednesday, February 16, 2022
BHU Professor superimposes his and wife’s picture on Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s image, students protest

Meanwhile, Amresh Kumar defended his action, saying that the images are not a big deal because Lord Ram belongs to everyone.

BHU professor superimposes his picture on Lord Ram's painting/ Image Source: News18
A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor has stoked a controversy by superimposing his picture on a painting of Lord Ram and his wife’s face on the picture of Goddess Sita.

According to the reports, Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of Visual Arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), had created a series of images in which he had superimposed his face on a painting in place of Lord Shri Ram and his wife’s face over the face of Goddess Sita.

The picture was displayed at an exhibition organised by the Faculty of Visual Arts at BHU.

The images have now triggered a major outrage inside the campus. Several students have now demanded action against the professor, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. The students also warned the varsity authorities of severe protests if action was not taken against the professor.

Meanwhile, Amresh Kumar defended his action, saying that the images are not a big deal because Lord Ram belongs to everyone. The professor said he and his family are great devotees of Lord Ram.

The BHU administration has not reacted yet to the controversy.

