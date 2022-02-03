Chandrawati Varma, the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Rath constituency of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, turns out to be the new glamourous sensation amidst the UP assembly election. A video of Chandrawati Varma dancing on the Bollywood song ‘Ole Ole’ has appeared on social media and it has gone viral immediately. She is accompanied by her two friends. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Samajwadi Party has given an assembly ticket to Chandrawati Varma from the Rath seat of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The party has denied the opportunity to its incumbent MLA Gayadin Anuragi from the seat. Earlier the party had offered the ticket to Anuragi but later within the next twenty-four hours, the decision was changed and the ticket was given to Chandrawati Varma.

It is not known when the video was shot, but reportedly it is old. Going by the vertical format of the video, it can assume that the dance video was made for a video sharing platform like TikTok or Instagram Reels etc.

Chandrawati Varma had earlier too attracted attention when she was seen at a swimming pool in a viral video.

Chandrawati hails from the Itaura village of Gauhand block. Daughter of Dhaniram Varma, She has been a gym trainer in Hyderabad. After her initial schooling in Gauhand, she was graduated from a college in Urai. A sports enthusiast, she opted for the job of a gym trainer. Later she went on to start her own company.

Chandrawati Varma became active in the constituency just before the elections. She belongs to a scheduled caste and her inter-caste love-marriage with Hemendr Singh Rajput was a talk of the town back in December 2020. Hemendra Singh Rajput hails from the Goran village of Jalaun district.

It is notable that in the last month, the Congress party had allotted a ticket from Hastinapur to former Miss Bikini of India Archana Gautam, after which her images had also gone viral.