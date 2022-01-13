Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 125 candidates for upcoming UP assembly elections. The party has nominated 50 women in the first list, which includes Tamil actress Archana Gautam. She will be adding glamour to the upcoming UP assembly elections by contesting from the Hastinapur seat in Meerut district on a Congress ticket.

The model actress joined the Congress party in November 2021, and within just two months, she has been given a ticket to contest assembly polls.

Interestingly, she had joined the party twice in that month. While several persons had joined the party on November 26 in Lucknow, Archana Gautam had complained that she was not given proper respect during the event, and she was inducted at the party along with several others. She had alleged that while Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and party general secretary Pramod Tiwari was present at the stage, only the formality of joining was done and there was no special mention of her. Her father had also said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was supposed to induct her into the party, but it was not done.

After she made her displeasure known, the very next day Bhupesh Baghel organised a separate event in the hotel where he was staying, and inducted her into the party. After her joining, it was being speculated that she will be given a ticket for the assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi had released the list earlier on 13th January 2022, which includes 40 per cent women candidates. Priyanka Gandhi has given an assembly ticket to Archana Gautam who has won the Miss Bikini title in 2018. She is known as Sunny Leone of the South.

Archana Gautam had debuted in Bollywood with the adult comedy movie Great Grand Masti. After that, she has appeared in a few Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. Her other two Hindi movies are Haseena Parker and Baaraat Company. Apart from movies, she has also acted in several TV serials, like Sathia Saath Nibhana, Kubool Hai, CID etc.

Born in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Archana Gautam did Bachelor of Journalism and Communication from IIMT, Meerut. After that, she started a career in modelling and acting. She won the miss Uttar Pradesh title in 2014, and after four years in 2018, she won the Miss Bikini India title. She also own the Miss Cosmos India title in 2018.

