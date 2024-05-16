Thursday, May 16, 2024
Telangana: NHRC registers a case after VHP files complaint over attack on Hindus by Muslim group in Jainoor

The assailants brandished weapons including knives, axes, sticks and iron rods and attacked the defenceless bystanders, comprising of women and children.

OpIndia Staff
Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar and Vijaya Bharati.
Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar met with Vijaya Bharati. (Source: The Hans India)
12

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi received a complaint from the Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) about an attack on Hindus carried out by members of the Muslim community on 13th May in broad daylight at around 12:30 pm. The violent incident transpired during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in the Jainoor town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana. The assailants brandished weapons including knives, axes, sticks and iron rods and attacked the defenceless bystanders, comprising of women and children.

Afterwards, on 14th May, the NHRC registered a case (No: 394/36/19/2024) on the complaint given by VHP and stated, “The complainant, Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar, State Joint Secy., Vishwa Hindu Parishad has drawn the attention of the Commission regarding the violent attack at 12.30 pm on 13.05.2024, during election day in Vaddera Basti, Jainoor Mandal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District, Telangana, wherein a mob from the Muslim community brutally attacked Hindu residents, including women and children, with weapons such as knives, axes, sticks, and iron rods causing serious injuries to the victims. The complainant has requested the Commission to urgently investigate the incident, ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, and provide necessary medical care, rehabilitation, and legal aid to the victims.”

It asked that the Director General of Police Telangana, Hyderabad look into the charges and make sure the victims are safe and secure as well as provide the Commission with a report on the actions taken in a timely manner. Furthermore, the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District, Telangana District Magistrate has been instructed to guarantee the appropriate medical attention and rehabilitation of the affected individuals and to submit a report on the measures taken to the Commission within a week.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Joint Secretary of Telangana VHP appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to step in immediately and launch an exhaustive probe into the situation. A written complaint was submitted to NHRC member Vijaya Bharati at the Commission’s office in Delhi, according to him. He implored the Commission to ensure that those in charge of conspiring and orchestrating the attack receive swift penalties in compliance with the law. He also urged the Commission to provide the victims and their families with all the support and help they need, including legal counsel medical attention and rehabilitation.

The VHP leader conveyed confidence in the NHRC’s steadfast dedication to preserving the values of justice, equality and human rights for every one of the country’s citizens. He underlined how crucial it is to respond swiftly and decisively to uphold the integrity of the democratic ideal and restore confidence in the rule of law.

