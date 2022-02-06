Three months before the ongoing Hijab controversy stirred up Karnataka, an act of provocation by local Muslims had occurred in the Udupi district.

According to the reports, in October last year, the Muslim residents of Byndoor, Udupi district, had boycotted fishermen at the Gangolli fishing port after they had taken part in a mega Padayatra organised to register protest against illegal theft and slaughter of cows. On October 1, a massive protest was organised at Gangolli against illegal slaughtering and smuggling of cows. Several fisherwomen had participated in the protest, irking the local Muslims.

Hence, in retaliation, members of the Muslim community had enforced a ban on purchasing fishes from these fisherfolks from Gangolli.

In response, the locals stood in solidarity with the fisherfolks and had extended moral support to the fisherwomen of Gangolli. On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) had taken strong exception to the decision of a particular community deciding to boycott fish purchases from Gangolli fishing port.

The workers of the local cashew factory had also extended unequivocal support to the fisherwomen at Gangolli fish market during the incident and instilled confidence in them. They had assured the fish vending women that Hindus from different villages would come to Gangolli to purchase fish.

Exactly three months later, a similar provocative incident of communalising the atmosphere has taken place in the Udupi district in the form of the Hijab controversy.

Hijab controversy

The Hijab controversy started in Karnataka after the government strictly enforced uniform regulations in educational institutions. However, it took a dangerous turn after a few Muslim students refused to follow the guidelines and insisted that they would be wearing Hijab inside educational institutions.

In response, Hindu students have also started wearing the saffron shawls prompting the authorities to ban both outfits. However, the Muslim students have brazened it out to protest against the authorities outside, risking the future of several other students studying in the school.

The Karnataka government has categorically stated that religious attires are not allowed inside the campus, and students will have to obey uniform rules. However, some Muslim students continue to protest outside the gates, demanding the right to wear hijabs. Meanwhile, a petition arguing that Muslim women wearing Hijab should be permitted to attend classes has also been filed in the Karnataka High Court.

However, the state government has stood firm on its stand of uniform dress code at schools and colleges of Karnataka and has ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses.