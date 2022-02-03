An illegal church constructed on public land was demolished by public authorities in the Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

According to the sources, a church was constructed recently at Mangasandra village of the Kolar district. Father Prabhakar and two villagers – Hanumappa and Jayaprabhu, who had recently converted to Christianity, had illegally grabbed grazing land in the village and built a church on it.

The illegal church was constructed on government lands in Mangasandra village at Kolar district in Karnataka.

The Christian priest and the two villagers had illegally taken over the government lands and constructed a church. After that, the locals and Hindu activists objected to the land grabbing by the church. They had filed a complaint with the Tahsildar office, upon with Tahsildar office filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking orders for removal of the church from the public land.

Illegal church being demolished

The local authorities destroyed the illegal church on Wednesday

Hearing the petition, the Karnataka High Court had recently issued orders directing the officials to follow the rules and procedures pertaining to the unlawful encroachment of government lands. Following the orders of the Karnataka High Court, the Kolar authorities demolished the illegal church on Wednesday.