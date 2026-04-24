While Arfa Khanum Sherwani or Islamists repeatedly dismiss Love Jihad as a ‘hoax’ and left-liberal cabal may portray the issue as the BJP’s communal propaganda, the ground realities expose their lies. A fresh case of Love Jihad from Haryana’s Faridabad has reignited the debate around this issue.

This case reveals the ordeal of a Hindu woman who was lured into a love affair, trapped in a false relationship, and whose life was destroyed. Today, she is seeking justice, while the accused, a Muslim man, roams freely. His real name is Zulfikar Ahmed. He concealed his Muslim identity and assumed the Hindu name “Krishna” to deceive the Hindu woman.

Zulfiqar Ahmed, originally from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, posing as Krishna, fraudulently married a Hindu woman. He converted the victim to Islam and gave her the Muslim name ‘Rubiya’. After this, Zulfiqar and his mother, father, brothers and sisters together pressured the victim to eat buffalo meat, offer namaz, go to the mosque and even wear a burqa. Zulfiqar raped the victim for 5 years. Not only this, he is a Pakistan lover and has visited Pakistan several times.

Zulfiqar even said to the victim, “All the ‘Abduls’ of India are not from India but from Pakistan; in the event of war, all of them will be seen standing with Pakistan.”

The Hindu victim lodged a complaint against Zulfiqar at the police station; however, no action was taken. She continues to visit the court daily. Hindu organisations supported her in her fight for justice. The victim’s legal battle continues, as the accused, Zulfiqar, has not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, the victim has shared her ordeal with OpIndia.

Shabnam, a Muslim friend, introduced the Hindu woman to the accused Zulfiqar

This is the story of a Hindu woman who, in 2020, was barely making ends meet by earning a mere ₹6,000 a month as a labourer in a factory in Faridabad. A Muslim woman named Shabnam, a resident of Fatehpur Taga, also worked at the same factory. To gain the victim’s trust, Shabnam began to speak with her. She then introduced the victim to Zulfiqar Ahmed, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. She shared Zulfiqar’s Instagram account with the Hindu woman.

This is where Zulfikar’s game began. Zulfikar messaged the victim from his fake Instagram account. The victim ignored the messages a couple of times, but after receiving repeated messages, she responded. Then Zulfikar began to manipulate her.

Zulfiqar, posing as ‘Fauji’ Krishna, trapped and raped a Hindu woman

Zulfiqar concealed his Muslim identity and introduced himself as “Krishna” and as an Indian Army soldier. During their Instagram conversations, he never let the victim suspect that he was actually a Muslim. After several weeks of communication, one day Zulfiqar asked to meet the Hindu woman.

According to the victim, Zulfikar claimed he was travelling to Delhi for work and wanted to meet her. He arrived in Delhi and met her somewhere outside in Faridabad. He then pretended he couldn’t find a hotel and entered her home. The victim lived alone, and Zulfikar took advantage of this. The victim said that Zulfikar mixed a sedative into a cold drink and gave it to her, causing her to become unconscious. He then raped her and took obscene photos and videos.

Threatening to make these photos and videos viral, he stayed at the victim’s house for 20 days and raped her daily. Then, he pressured her to take him to his home in Jammu and Kashmir and when she refused, he threatened to kill her.

Zulfiqar’s secret exposed on the way from Faridabad to Jammu and Kashmir, and the victim finds out his real identity

Now Zulfiqar wasn’t alone. His uncle and his uncle’s son also began pressuring the victim to go to Jammu and Kashmir. The victim said they forced her into a car and drove off. During the journey, the victim learned of Zulfiqar’s Muslim identity. When Zulfiqar asked her to reveal her name as “Rubiya” during security checks, she realised something bad was about to happen to her.

The victim, who had known Zulfikar as Krishna, was stunned, and when she asked him why he was using the name “Rubiya,” Zulfikar revealed his true identity: he was Muslim. The victim protested, but Zulfikar silenced her by threatening to make the obscene video viral and kill her.

Forced marriage followed by religious conversion in Jammu and Kashmir

The victim said that Zulfiqar brought her to his uncle’s house in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. They stayed there for 15 days. During this time, the police visited his uncle’s house several times. Zulfiqar claimed that he had gone to Delhi without informing his family, and that was why his family had filed a missing persons report. However, the victim didn’t believe him. He wouldn’t even take her home.

Zulfikar’s parents forced the Hindu victim to eat carabeef and tortured her

After marrying the victim, Zulfikar took her to his home 15 days later. There, Zulfikar’s father, Abdul Ghaffar, mother, Saira Begum, brother, and sister, Afsana, tortured the victim. They held her captive for three months. According to the victim, Zulfikar’s family forced her to wear a burqa, pressured her to eat carabeef (buffalo), and forced her to pray five times a day, and if she didn’t, they beat her.

Zulfiqar would tell her, “You have to convert to Islam. Many girls like you around were once Hindus and have now converted to Islam.” The victim said that a buffalo was slaughtered in front of her. She was also forced to eat buffalo meat, but when she refused, Zulfiqar would abuse her, rape her, and beat her. This continued for three months. One day, she managed to escape and returned to Faridabad. But Zulfiqar followed her.

Notably, while buffalo meat is legal is legal in India, most Hindus don’t consume it, and force-feeding any kind of food, whether legal or illegal, is incorrect.

Zulfikar’s links to the Delhi bomb blasts and Al Falah University

Even after returning to Faridabad, the victim’s life did not improve. Zulfikar continued to torture her. With the help of his acquaintance Shabnam, Zulfikar rented a room near the Takiya Wali Masjid in Faridabad, an area where investigative agencies frequently seize explosives and where several terrorists were arrested in the Delhi bomb blasts. Zulfikar lived there with the victim from 2021 to 2025.

The victim stated that Zulfiqar interacted with several individuals associated with Al Falah University. Shabnam was also part of this gang. The victim stated that after returning to Faridabad, Zulfiqar lived with her. During this time, he did not hold a job, yet large sums of money were deposited into his bank account, which he frequently transferred to the victim’s account and then used. When asked, he would say, “This money comes from outside.”

The victim said she had a daughter, whom Zulfikar disliked. After the birth, he forced her to have two abortions. Then, in September 2025, he suddenly fled, leaving her alone.

Second marriage with Shabnam’s daughter Sama

The victim said that Zulfikar had remarried Shabnam’s daughter. He left the victim and now lives with her. Despite living with the victim, Zulfikar had a relationship with Sama. Zulfikar remarried Sama with the family’s consent. When the victim protested, he said, “We Muslims have multiple marriages. You can come and live with me; I have no problem with that.”

This time, however, the victim did not fall for Zulfiqar’s words. She went to the Dabua police station to share her ordeal and file a complaint. However, the police refused to register her complaint. Subsequently, the victim then went to court and wrote letters to everyone from the Chief Minister of Haryana to all administrative officials, pleading for justice.

Zulfikar’s Pakistan connection

Zulfiqar is no ordinary Muslim. He lured the victim into love jihad and then married another woman. However, he still threatens her. In her complaint, the victim stated that Zulfiqar has connections to Pakistan and has visited Pakistan several times. She added that when Zulfiqar took her to Jammu and Kashmir, he only went to Pakistan for two or three days, claiming to have close friends living there.

After marrying her for the second time, Zulfiqar threatened the victim in the name of Pakistan. Zulfiqar said, “Abdul of India is not from India, but from Pakistan. In the event of war, he will be seen standing with all of Pakistan.” He also said, “He will soon acquire Pakistani citizenship and settle there.”

Bajrang Dal called it a matter of national security

Puneet Vashisht, alias Sonu, a Bajrang Dal convener in Faridabad, who is supporting the victim in her fight for justice, said that he went to the police station to file a complaint on her behalf, but no action was taken. In the complaint, he stated that this is a matter of national security because the accused praises Pakistan and talks about obtaining citizenship there. He demanded that the accused be prosecuted under the UAPA or the NSA Act.

Love Jihad is a real and big threat to the country

So, this serious case is a sham for anyone who questions the concept of love jihad. This case reveals how a Muslim man tortured a Hindu woman in various stages, and even revealed his connections to Pakistan. He was active in Al-Falah and anti-national activities while based in India.

This case exposes the truth about Muslim men who trap helpless Hindu girls in love jihad. The very truth the likes of Arfa want to suppress. It shows that women are not given a choice, but are coerced into it. Initially, they are shown affection, then ultimately, they are subjected to violence. Those who deeply understand this issue will not consider love jihad a mere “idea,” but will recognise it as an organised crime.