Jalandhar: PM Modi takes potshots at infighting within Congress party

On Monday (February 14), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress party during his election campaign in Jalandhar in the poll-bound state of Punjab, saying that the Congress party is plagued with infighting, and cannot give a stable government in Punjab.

“Look at the state of the Congress. Their own party is falling apart. Their own leaders are exposing them. A party with so much infighting – can it give a stable government to Punjab?” PM Modi asked talking about the infighting in the Congress party in Punjab.

PM Modi remarked, “The history of the Congress party is a testimony to the fact that it can’t work for the people of Punjab. And if anyone tries to work for the welfare of the State, the party deliberately creates hurdles in its way.”

“It is evident from the speeches of Congress leaders as to why they sidelined Captain Amarinder Singh. Congress leaders in Delhi had accepted that the government of Captain Amarinder Singh was being run by remote control of one family and not by State government on constitutional principles,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further added, “Captain Amarinder Singh has joined hands with the Central government, under the principle of federalism…Congress leaders are claiming that Captain Amarinder Singh never listened to them but only to the Indian government. So they began creating hurdles for him before sidelining him completely.”

“When a family runs a government through remote control and ignores constitutional principles, chaos in the country is inevitable…Congress is paying the price for this. Today, their party leaders are exposing each other in public. Can those who are fighting amongst themselves provide a stable government to Punjab,” PM Modi asked the crowd.

“Have you ever heard ‘vocal-for-local’ from Congress? Congress’ policies destroyed Punjab’s industries and employment. The double-engine BJP government in Punjab will construct roads and advance infrastructure with double speed. BJP will ensure that the traders of Punjab are able to do business without any hassle,” PM further said.

Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab to be conducted on February 20

On January 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that the Vidhan Sabha elections for the State of Punjab have been re-scheduled from February 14 to February 20 this year.

The nodal Election body stated that it had received representation from the Punjab government and several political parties about the movement of devotees in Punjab to Varanasi for Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebrations (February 16, 2022).

Elections in the State will now coincide with the 3rd phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. The decision by the ECI was taken in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer (ECI) and the Punjab government. Counting of votes in the poll-bound State will be conducted on March 10, 2022.