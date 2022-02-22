Some individuals may be seen reportedly offering namaz inside the Amba Vilas Palace (Mysore Palace) in Karnataka in a video that has gone viral. A group of ten Gujarati tourists reportedly paid a visit to the Palace and offered namaz after washing their hands and legs. The video of men doing namaz has gone viral on social media.

This move has come amidst the ongoing hijab controversy that erupted in Karnataka and gained national attention.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old youth, Harsha, was killed by Islamists after a social media post where he supported uniform dress code in school and opposed the hijab/burqa. One Qasif, Syed Nadeem and other were arrested in the connection till now. Qasif worked as a lorry cleaner as per reports.

Mysore Palace

Mysore Palace is one of India’s most popular tourist attractions. It is also known as Amba Vilas Palace, which was the seat of the Wodeyar Maharajas of the Mysore state and is one of the country’s biggest palaces. Mysuru Aramane is the local Kannada name for it. The old wood-built palace burned down in 1897 at the wedding of Jayalakshammanni, Chamaraja Wodeyar’s eldest daughter, and was rebuilt in 1912 at a cost of Rs. 42 lakhs.

There are twelve Hindu temples in the Mysore Palace complex. The oldest was constructed in the 14th century, while the most recent was constructed in 1953.

The Amba Vilas Palace

The palace is famous for Dussehra celebrations. The festival is celebrated as “Mysore Dasara” for 10 days in the line. The illuminated Mysore Palace during the Dasara celebrations draws tourists from all over the world.

Mysore Dasara celebrations

The Karnataka Hijab controversy

The hijab row in Karnataka started when some Muslim students insisted on wearing hijab in a pre-university college in Udupi. The incident gained traction all over the country soon after. Protests were followed by several Islamic organizations in the country in favor of the hijab being allowed in educational institutions.

In a recent, Karnataka saw massive outrage after a Hindu man named Harsha was allegedly killed over social media posts made in support of secular uniforms in schools and colleges.