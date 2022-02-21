A day after the brutal murder of 26-year-old Hindu activist Harsha, Karnataka BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa did not mince any words while speaking about the victim’s killing.

While speaking to the media on Monday (February 21), he remarked, “I’m very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by ‘Musalmaan goondas’ (Muslim goons)…We’ll not allow goondaism.”

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister informed that he would be leaving Bangalore for Shivamogga to analyse the ground situation.

26-year old Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist brutally murdered in Shivamogga

On Sunday (February 20) night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges.

The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries. A probe has been launched into the case. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received threats prior to his brutal killing.