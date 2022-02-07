After automotive manufacturers Hyundai and Kia Motors drew flak for supporting secessionism in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, American fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) also came under the scanner for its pro-terrorism social media post.

In a tweet posted last year on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the fast-food giant’s Pakistan company gave a call to separatists to pursue their sinister goal of disintegrating Kashmir from the Indian territory. “The cravings for freedom are heartfelt,” it said.

It must be mentioned that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed annually on February 5 by Pakistan to extend their support to Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating from Indian soil.

Screengrab of the contentious tweet by KFC Pakistan

A similar message was posted by KFC Pakistan on its official Facebook page on February 5, 2021. The American fast-food chain did not delete either of the social media posts, at the time of writing this report in 2022.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by KFC Pakistan

However, this year, while the Hyundai Pakistan and Kia Motor’s Pakistan dealer showed their solidarity with pro-terror, KFC Pakistan did not.

Indian netizens call for boycott of KFC after old tweet on Kashmir resurfaces

Although KFC Pakistan did not share any pro-terrorism post on ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ this year, Indian social media users were miffed at the brazen interference in India’s geopolitical affairs and dissemination of Pakistani government propaganda by the American fast-food chain. Demands to boycott KFC India also began gaining momentum on social media.

“KFC doesn’t think Kashmir is India’s integral part. We make sure that it won’t be part of Indian Market. Boycott KFC India,” wrote popular Twitter user Wali.

KFC doesn’t think Kashmir is India’s intregral part. We make sure that it won’t be part of Indian Market



Boycott @KFC_India pic.twitter.com/5mBEvcJ2KX — Wali (@Netaji_bond_) February 7, 2022

Another popular Twitter user, Rosy, said, “All the Termites Doing Business in India, Taking Our money & Singing Pakistan Tune on Kashmir Have to be Thrown out. After Hyundai, Its KFC. NO MORE BUSINESS FROM INDIA FOR THESE COMPANIES. Boycott KFC.”

All the Termites Doing Business in India, Taking Our money & Singing Pakistan Tune on Kashmir Have to be Thrown out. After Hyundai, Its KFC. NO MORE BUSINESS FROM INDIA FOR THESE COMPANIES. Boycott KFC.#BoycottKFC #KFC #BoycottKFCIndia pic.twitter.com/bHzceh35zK — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 7, 2022

One Vinay tweeted, “Kashmir belongs to who? KFC India. We Indians do not accept anti national companies in our country. Boycott this ***hole #BoycottKFC.”

Kashmir belongs to who? @KFC_India



We Indians do not accept anti national companies in our country.



Boycott this ***hole #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/8OI8KBGA0s — Vinay (@vinaystarz) February 7, 2022

Another Twitter user vowed to not spend a dime on the American fast-food chain over its pro-Pakistan stand on Kashmir.

Not gonna spend money on @KFC_India for their shitty “liberate kashmir” posts #BoycottKFC — Aniruddh (@Aniruddh10XD) February 7, 2022

“Goodbye @KFC_India, you may leave. Kashmir is an integral part of my country India and you don’t need to poke your nose into it,” tweeted one Ashutosh Pandey.

Good bye @KFC_India, you may leave.



Kashmir is an integral part of my country India and you don’t need to poke your nose into it. — Ashutosh Pandey (@Iam_Ashu10sep) February 7, 2022

“We all needs to unite against this International conspiracy against India,” remarked another Twitter user while supporting call to boycott KFC India.

One more International Brand.

Not only Hyundai, KFC too has posted against Kashmir.



Now what will all do #BoycottKFC ?



We all needs to unite against this International conspiracy against India. pic.twitter.com/rsLMiCyT9h — Akshay Kumar (@AkshayofficiaI) February 7, 2022

After the old post went viral, KFC India issued a statement apologising for the post made by KFC Pakistan.

We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride. — KFC India (@KFC_India) February 7, 2022

“We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride,” it said.

Hyundai, Kia face boycott call over tweet on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Every year on 5th February, Pakistan tries to reinforce its propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir by observing ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, under the guise of which it continues to extend support to the Kashmiri separatist movement that is funded and supported by the Pakistan state. It was launched by Nawaz Sharif as the Pakistani Prime Minister in 1991.

Similar tweets supporting Islamic terrorism in Kashmir were posted by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors on their official social media platforms, following which they received overwhelming flak from netizens.