Candle marches were organized in various cities of Jharkhand in protest of Rupesh Pandey’s murder by Islamists during Saraswati Visarjan. 17-year old Rupesh Pandey was lynched by a mob of Islamists in the middle of a ruckus that emerged when a Saraswati Visarjan procession was passing from Lakhna Dulmaha Imambada of the Nai Taand village in Hazaribagh.

A crime report has been registered against 27 accused Muslims and 100 other unknowns and several leaders have come in the front to support the family of the boy. On 10th February 2022, various cities and towns in Jharkhand witnessed the outrage of the Hindu community over this incident of lynching by Islamists.

Protest March in Jamua

In Jamua of Giridih, Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against the murder of Rupesh Pandey in Barhi by taking out a candle march on Thursday evening. The march started from Jamua Chowk and turned into a meeting after reaching the Main Chowk via Rajdhanwar Road, Deoghar Road. The people involved in the candle March demanded capital punishment for the killers of Rupesh Pandey.

People raised slogans for Rupesh Pandey and demanded justice. They questioned the government about the law and order in the state. A tribute meeting was organized at Jamua Chowk. People offered flowers to Rupesh’s photograph and prayed for his soul to attain Sadgati.

Thousans of people came on the streets of Chatra

The youth of Chatra took out a public protest rally on 10th February 2022 in protest against the murder in Barhi of Hazaribagh by Islamists. The youth demanded the government action against the culprits. The youths involved in the rally said that the state government is giving protection to the accused of mob lynching. People have warned that if strict action is not taken against the culprits, the protests will be more aggressive.

In view of the protests, security arrangements in the city were increased. All the officers including SDO Mumtaz Ansari, SDPO Avinash Kumar, BDO Ganesh Rajak, CO Bhagirathi Mahato, and the station in-charge Luv Kumar were monitoring the activities.

Protest March in Dhanwar Bazar

Citizens of Dhanwar Bazar took out a protest march on 10th February 2022 to mark their outrage against the brutal lynching of Rupesh Pandey by the Islamists. Gautam Kishor led the march that started from Bada Chowk and passed from the main market areas and concluded at Gandhi Chowk. The slogans were raised by the protesters, They demanded immediate arrests of all the culprits and capital punishment for the killers.

Gautam Kishor said “The way our Hindu brother was killed, all of us are pained. We demand the resignation of Hemant Soren. We demand immediate arrests of the culprits and they must be hanged.”