Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Saharanpur, UP has asserted that Muslim women are appreciating the BJP government’s intention of acknowledging female participation in the development process. PM Modi on Thursday emphasised the move by his government to ban the practice of triple talaq in 2019.

PM Modi in his speech said, “Our Principle of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas is the key to UP’s development. Ensuring the participation of women in the process of development is of primary concern to the BJP. While every sector is being opened for them, Muslim Women are appreciating our efforts in this,”

#WATCH Muslim sisters-daughters understand our clear intentions. We made them free of Tripple Talaak; gave protection. When BJP received support from Muslim women, these vote-'thekedaar' got restless that their daughter is saying 'Modi-Modi'… They're tricking Muslim sisters: PM

While talking about the Triple talaq issue, he said, “We have liberated Muslim women from the vices of Triple Talaq. The law that was passed protected them from the regressive practice. The women understand that it is our party which stands for their rights and equality.”

He later added, “However, when Muslim women started openly supporting the BJP, when they started being appreciative of the move, the self-appointed authorities of their votes (Thekedars) got restless.”

“After watching the videos of Muslim Women (supporting the Tripple Talaq Bill), the thekedars thought of controlling their lives. The leaders thought, if the girls started supporting Modi, they would start ruling the house. And hence new ways to stifle the voices of these women and to discourage their progress are being invented. These people are influencing Muslim women to ensure that they remain disempowered and away from their rights.”

While finishing his comments, PM Modi assured that his government stands with every Muslim woman who has been a victim of oppression. In 2019, The PM-Modi led NDA government passed the ‘Triple Talaq Law’ that has outlawed the practice of ‘instant divorce’ by Muslim men, ensuring criminal punishment for such cases.

Saharanpur, a district in western Uttar Pradesh holds a considerable Muslim voter base with a population of over 42%. The district goes on assembly polls in the second phase on February 14, 2021.