Assam: At least thousand sedition cases to be filed against Rahul Gandhi over controversial tweet

On February 13, news agency ANI revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Assam would be filing at least a thousand sedition cases against former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet where he had said, “India exists from Gujarat to West Bengal”. ANI quoted unnamed sources in BJP alleging Gandhi conceded to the claims of China that Arunachal Pradesh is part of the communist country.

At least a thousand sedition cases will be lodged by BJP in Assam tomorrow against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet saying “India exists from Gujarat to Bengal” thereby conceding to Chinese demand of Arunachal Pradesh: Sources pic.twitter.com/f8zWDmpiK0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The controversial tweet was posted by Gandhi on February 10. In his tweet, he had said, “There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India.”

After his tweet, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh pointed out that Wayanad MP did not mention the northeastern states in his tweet.

BJP leaders have claimed that Gandhi deliberately ignored the northeastern states hence conceding to the Chinese demand for Arunachal Pradesh. On the same day when Gandhi had tweeted, CM Sarma had said, “India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist.”

And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist. https://t.co/vKfpiIhz9F — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2022

Tripura CM took a dig at Gandhi and pointed out how Gandhi’s tweet was in sync with his great grandfather ignorance towards the northeast. He said, “In order to preach, Mr Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North Eastern states. Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India. Your ignorance is the reason for your party’s total wipeout from Northeast.”

Your ignorance is the reason of your party’s total wipe out from Northeast. https://t.co/TTlwHpHmyf — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 10, 2022

CM Singh said he was baffled by the ignorance of the Congress leader about the region and questions how they could seek votes in Manipur when they do not even acknowledge their existence. He said, “It baffles me when a senior @INCIndia leader ignores the existence of North East India in their statements. When the existence of this region is not even acknowledged, how is Congress asking for votes from the people of Manipur for the upcoming election? Who’s dividing the Nation?”

Who’s dividing the Nation? https://t.co/sYJXcgTpEN — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 10, 2022

The northeastern leaders were not the only ones who got baffled by Gandhi’s Tweet. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “The real insult is Rahul Gandhi completely ignoring the states of North-East India even in his criticisms. This reflects Congress Party’s true intent. They have and will always neglect the people of North-East!”

The real insult is @RahulGandhi completely ignoring the states of North-East India even in his criticisms. This reflects Congress Party’s true intent. They have and will always neglect the people of North-East! https://t.co/PThPqDVu6w — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) February 10, 2022

Congress’s student wing launched an attack on CM Sarma

Notably, Congress’s student wing NSUI has recently launched protests against Assam CM for his statement against Gandhi. During a political rally in Uttarakhand, CM Sarma had said Gandhi did not have the right to question the Army and seek proof for the surgical strikes. He said, “He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?” After his statement, multiple complaints were filed against Sarma, and Congress workers demanded his immediate resignation.