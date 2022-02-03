Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Md Haji Pasha, Md Sohail and 5 others arrested for assaulting, looting migrant...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Md Haji Pasha, Md Sohail and 5 others arrested for assaulting, looting migrant workers in Hyderabad

DCP (Central) P Vishwa Prasad said that the auto drivers demanded high fares from the workers and robbed them for Rs 5000 and mobile phones after they refused to pay the amount. "The auto drivers and five others assaulted the workers and snatched their phones", he was quoted.

OpIndia Staff
Hyd Police arrests seven people for robbing migrant workers
Image Source- Hyderabad City Police Twitter
4

The Saifabad Police on Sunday arrested a gang of seven people in Hyderabad for robbing and looting migrant workers. Five mobile phones and two auto-rickshaws were recovered from the arrested accused, one of which is the owner of a private travel agency.

The seven accused have been identified as Mohammed Sohail, Mohd Moin, Syed Nadeem, Shaik Jafar, Sohail Khan, Shaik Mohsin and Mohammed Haji Pasha. According to the reports, Mohd Haji Pasha is the owner of Salam Namaste travel agency and employed Mohammad Sohail as travel agency manager and Sayed Nadeem as the office boy. The four others were auto-rickshaw drivers.

The matter came to light when Mundar, a native of Madhya Pradesh lodged an official complaint at the Saifabad Police Station of being assaulted and robbed. On January 28, Mundar along with other migrant workers boarded a private travels bus from Singrauli to Karimnagar.

On January 30, they erroneously got off the bus at Tank Bund thinking that they had reached the destination. Two of the accused auto-rickshaw drivers then approached them and took them to the Salam Namaste travel office. The workers were assured by the auto drivers that they could get bus tickets to Karimanagar at Salam Namaste office.

DCP (Central) P Vishwa Prasad said that the auto drivers demanded high fares from the workers and robbed them for Rs 5000 and mobile phones after they refused to pay the amount. “The auto drivers and five others assaulted the workers and snatched their phones”, he was quoted.

The Saifabad Police arrested Mohd Haji Pasha, the owner of Salam Namaste travel agency, his employees and the auto drivers after analyzing the CCTV footage. The team has also recovered the stolen property of Rs 5000 and four mobile phones. The accused have been charged under sections 365, 395, 384, 420 r/w 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHyderabad police, Hyderabad crimes, migrant workers crimes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Lawyer of Delhi riots accused wants screenshots of WhatsApp chats that implicate Umar Khalid and others deleted

OpIndia Staff -
Khalid Saifi's lawyer Rebecca John has asked the Delhi court to order LawBeat, an Indian legal news portal, to take down Tweets regarding Umar Khalid's yesterday's bail hearing
Opinions

Understanding the ‘Item Number’ Rahul Gandhi did in Parliament: More than ideology, its petty ego, the Gandhi family hubris

Sanghamitra -
It was a gimmick to grab headlines. The latkas and jhatkas of the item number did attract a lot of whistles, as we can see in the media and social media today, but it was not directed at the BJP. The targets were other people.

‘Drink some gaumutra shots too’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist to mock the BJP Govt

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari being probed for connections to terrorist-linked org, is also accused of putting Islam before India, says India’s top diplomat

Biden administration refuses to endorse Rahul Gandhi’s ‘BJP govt brought China-Pak together’ tirade

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over an ‘undisclosed consensual relationship’ with a colleague

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,114FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com