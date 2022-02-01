A man has reportedly thrown ink at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the Congress party office in Lucknow on Tuesday. The youth identified as Devansh Vajpayee was caught by NSUI activities after attempting to throw Ink at the CPI-turned-Congress leader.

According to the reports, Congress leaders had congregated at the Lucknow office to participate in the nomination of candidate Sadaf Zafar from Lucknow Central constituency. During this gathering, ink was allegedly hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar.

Man throws some sort of chemical at #KanhaiyaKumar inside #Congress party office premises in #Lucknow.



Members of NSUI caught the youth. He has been identified as Devnash Vaypaee@kanhaiyakumar @INCUttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/CTqluM91Ou — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 1, 2022

In the videos of the incident that are doing the rounds on the internet, just when Kanhaiyya was being welcomed at the gathering surrounded by party workers, a youth popped up to throw ink at him and screamed slogans ‘Kanhaiya Kumar Murdabad, Murdabad!”. Following the incident, a scuffle reportedly broke out between two groups inside the Congress office. While Kanhaiyya was saved from the attack by party workers, the attacker was held by police later.

However, after the incident, some congress party workers alleged that it was not ink but acid that was thrown at the former JNU student. “The accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed to do so. However, some drops fell on 3-4 youth standing nearby,” Congress leaders said.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who was earlier with CPI, is one of the star campaigners for the Congress party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He was in Lucknow to promote party candidate Sadaf Zafar, who is going to fight the polls from the Lucknow Central constituency. It is worth noting that Sadaf Zafar was arrested by UP Police for participating in the anti-CAA protests in 2019. She is currently out on bail on charges of rioting.