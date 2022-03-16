On Wednesday, the Gujarat Police arrested two Bangladeshi women and a Bengali woman for carrying fake Aadhaar cards and attempting to escape from Vadodara’s Women Protection Centre. The women were caught with fake identity documents in Ahmedabad-Howrah express train.

On March 11, the three women accompanied by a man were travelling from Howrah to Ahmedabad. On suspicion, they were interrogated by the Railway police. During the interrogation, the police found that the identity documents possessed by the four persons were fake. The custody of the persons was then handed over to the missing person cell of the Vadodara railway police. The accused have been identified as Sarmin Mintu Shaikh (Mausmi), Jannat Jajmiya Muslim (Yasmin), Farjana Mohammad Shaikh (Popibegum) and Najmul Alibuddin.

According to the reports, Mausmi is a resident of West Bengal and Yasmin and Popibegum belong to Bangladesh. The Police found out that the fake Aadhaar cards were registered against addresses in Bharuch district of Gujarat. On inquiry, they confessed that the fake Aadhaar documents were provided to them by a person named ‘Mama’. The Police seized three fake SIM cards, six mobile phones, cash, and ATM cards from the women.

The women were sent to the Vadodara’s Women Protection Centre. On Tuesday, at around 2:45 am, the ladies attempted to jump over the Centre’s wall and escape from the reform home. As disclosed by the CCTV footage, the three women made use of the plastic drum to jump over the wall. However, the Police on Wednesday arrested them and brought them back.

A senior police officer who is investigating the case confirmed to the ANI that the women have been apprehended and that the case under investigation. Reports mention that the central agencies will also be investigating the links between the two Bangladeshi women- Yasmin and Popibegum and the 4 members of Jamaat-e-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) terror outfit who were arrested in Bhopal on March 14.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad on Sunday held Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Aqueel, Zaduruddin Pathan and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen from two rented accommodations in Bhopal. The Police have found large quantity of jihadi literature, electronic equipment and incriminating documents from the accused, who are being interrogated. According to the ATS, efforts are being made by the members of Jamaat-e-Mujahideen-Bangladesh to set up sleeper cells in different areas of India.