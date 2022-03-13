A coaching center operator named Azhar alias Aurangzeb was arrested in the Faridpur police station of Bareilly on 13th March 2022 for molesting one of his students. The family members of the girl beat him up, and dragged him to the police station. A video of the incident has appeared on Twitter.

Accused Azahar alias Aurangzeb runs a coaching center in Faridpur town of the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. He has been accused of molesting one of his female students there. As the family members of the girl came to know about this horrifying incident, they reached the coaching center and took him to the police station. A video of this incident has appeared on Twitter in which the accused is being dragged by the family members towards the police station.

Bharat Ek Soch News tweeted the video saying, “A teacher turned beast, thrashed for his indecent behavior act with his student. Paraded on the streets up to the Faridpur police station and beaten throughout the walk. Video of this street parade has gone viral on social media. He used to molest an Inter student.”

The official Twitter handle of the zonal ADG of the Bareilly Police took cognizance of the crime, and instructed the Bareilly police to see the matter. ADG Bareilly police tweeted, “Bareilly police, kindly take a look.”

Responding to this, the Bareilly police have shared from their Twitter handle the updates on the action taken in this matter. Their official Twitter handle posted, “A case has been registered at Police Station Faridpur, Bareilly. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail and the critical proceedings are going on.”

Faridpur is a town in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.