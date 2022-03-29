Former Union Minister and senior Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Reshma Patel. Reshma Patel said she will not divorce Bharatsinh Solanki. She has also filed a petition against her husband in the Borsad court.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Late Madhavsinh Solanki’s son and former Minister Bharatsinh Solanki and his wife Reshma Patel have been at loggerheads for a few years. Solanki wants to get a divorce from his wife, but Reshma Patel has categorically denied it and accused him of domestic violence.

Reshma Patel has returned from the United States of America. Reshma Patel lives in Borsad. Reshma Patel said she had sought protection from the police and had to go to court. She said, “I have the right though and I will stay here. If I go home now, he pushes me out. I had to resort to police protection and the court.”

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Reshma Patel said that Solanki used his political clout and influence and also assaulted her at home. She was pushed out of the house with a death threat. She went abroad for the sake of the family’s honor, but now when she returned, Solanki again threw her out of the house.

VTV Gujarati has reported that Reshma Patel wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi when she was in the USA. In this letter, she complained to him about Bharatsinh Solanki. She said in this letter, “I have appealed to the people for justice for a long time but I have not got justice. I have come to America fearing my husband Bharatsinh Solanki. He came to America but did not contact me. My financial condition is not good at the moment. I expect you to get justice for me.”

Veteran Gujarat Congress leader and former Gujarat state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki had earlier issued a public notice last year against his wife that said, ”There is no relationship between me and Reshma Patel anymore and we have been living separately for the last 4 years. She does not listen to me anymore. Her behavior is arbitrary and unpredictable. Therefore, no person should have a financial transaction with Reshma Patel. However, if anyone makes a financial transaction, it will not be my responsibility.”

It is worth noting that Reshma Patel had earlier also made her public disclosure through a lawyer saying, “I have served him a lot when my husband Bharatsinh Solanki was suffering from coronavirus.” She alleged that her husband was forcing her to get a divorce after recovering from covid.

Meanwhile, Solanki has sought police protection for visiting his house to collect documents. He has accused Reshma Patel of house-trespass in his absence and sought police protection to go home to collect important documents like passport and other valuable items.

Bharatsinh Solanki has also served as the President of the Gujarat Congress twice. Congress has lost the last two assembly elections under his leadership. Recently, he had invited Congress MLAs for dinner to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly. Solanki is considered to be the strongest contender as the chief ministerial candidate in the state Congress besides being a veteran leader of the state Congress. Gujarat assembly elections are likely to be held in December 2022 when the term of the current assembly is completed.